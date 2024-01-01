You can find more information about AIA Chain history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

AIA Chain (AIA) is a programmable smart contract blockchain compatible with the Ethernet Virtual Machine (EVM). The AIA smart chain retains the fast execution time, low transaction fees, and high security of Ethernet, while adding smart contract functionality to support compatible DApps. AIA Chain's endogenous token is AIA (Native Token), which utilizes the APoS consensus mechanism. AIA Chain will continue to improve the efficiency of the public chain through Layer 2, which will greatly complement and extend the public chain ecosystem.