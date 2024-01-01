mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

AIA Chain | AIA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

AIA Chain Quick Project Information

AIA Chain (AIA) is a programmable smart contract blockchain compatible with the Ethernet Virtual Machine (EVM). The AIA smart chain retains the fast execution time, low transaction fees, and high security of Ethernet, while adding smart contract functionality to support compatible DApps. AIA Chain's endogenous token is AIA (Native Token), which utilizes the APoS consensus mechanism. AIA Chain will continue to improve the efficiency of the public chain through Layer 2, which will greatly complement and extend the public chain ecosystem.
You can find more information about AIA Chain history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

AIA Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold AIA Chain (AIA) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade AIA on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy AIA Chain or access MEXC AIA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on AIA Chain to gain higher income. Trade AIA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenAIA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAIA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000
AIA Price CalculatorHow to buy AIA Chain

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM