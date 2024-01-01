AEVO | AEVO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
AEVO Quick Project Information
Aevo is a decentralized derivatives exchange platform, focused on options and perpetual trading. The DEX runs on Aevo L2, an Ethereum roll-up based on the OP Stack.You can find more information about AEVO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
AEVO Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold AEVO (AEVO) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade AEVO
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy AEVO or access MEXC AEVO and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on AEVO to gain higher income. Trade AEVO futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenAEVO
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenAEVO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000