Acala Token | ACA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Acala Token Quick Project Information
Acala Token is the utility token that powers the DeFi hub of Polkadot. Incentivizes network nodes to monitor and relay messages to Polkadot. Empowers the community to vote, elect council members, and drive the development of Acala.You can find more information about Acala Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ACA Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Acala Token (ACA) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ACA
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Acala Token or access MEXC ACA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Acala Token to gain higher income. Trade ACA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenACA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenACA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000