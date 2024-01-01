mexc
Acala Token Quick Project Information

Acala Token is the utility token that powers the DeFi hub of Polkadot. Incentivizes network nodes to monitor and relay messages to Polkadot. Empowers the community to vote, elect council members, and drive the development of Acala.
You can find more information about Acala Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

ACA Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Acala Token (ACA). Trade ACA on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees.
Trade ACA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenACA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenACA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000
