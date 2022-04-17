Abelian | ABEL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Abelian Quick Project Information
Abelian is a post-quantum privacy-preserving Blockchain network, which adopts
the NIST standardized lattice-based cryptography, and is cryptographically proven
the NIST standardized lattice-based cryptography, and is cryptographically proven secure. Its cryptocurrency ABEL is also anonymous and untraceable.
English name of the tokenABEL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenABEL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2022-04-17
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price1.1 USDT
Max Supply225,180,000