Abelian Quick Project Information

Abelian is a post-quantum privacy-preserving Blockchain network, which adopts  the NIST standardized lattice-based cryptography, and is cryptographically proven  secure. Its cryptocurrency ABEL is also anonymous and untraceable.
You can find more information about Abelian history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

ABEL Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Abelian (ABEL)
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Abelian to gain higher income.
English name of the tokenABEL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenABEL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2022-04-17
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price1.1 USDT
Max Supply225,180,000
