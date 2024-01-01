ABBC Token | ABBC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ABBC Token Quick Project Information
ABBC is a blockchain platform that enables secure payment transactions, helping to facilitate retail adoption of cryptocurrencies and make shopping online with digital assets a safer, more enjoyable experience for end-users.You can find more information about ABBC Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ABBC Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ABBC Token (ABBC) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ABBC
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ABBC Token or access MEXC ABBC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ABBC Token to gain higher income. Trade ABBC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenABBC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenABBC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,500,000,000