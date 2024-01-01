5ire | 5IRE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
5ire Quick Project Information
5ire is a dual-chain (EVM and WASM) blockchain ecosystem that focuses on combatting global sustainability issues, aligning to the UN’s 2030 agenda for sustainable development. At the core of 5ireChain (5ire’s native blockchain) is a SPoS (Sustainable Proof-of-Stake) consensus mechanism that incentivises validators towards sustainability to receive higher rewards.You can find more information about 5ire history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
5IRE Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold 5ire (5IRE) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade 5IRE
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy 5ire or access MEXC 5IRE and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on 5ire to gain higher income. Trade 5IRE futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the token5IRE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token5IRE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,500,000,000