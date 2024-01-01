You can find more information about 5ire history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

5ire is a dual-chain (EVM and WASM) blockchain ecosystem that focuses on combatting global sustainability issues, aligning to the UN’s 2030 agenda for sustainable development. At the core of 5ireChain (5ire’s native blockchain) is a SPoS (Sustainable Proof-of-Stake) consensus mechanism that incentivises validators towards sustainability to receive higher rewards.