5ire Quick Project Information

5ire is a dual-chain (EVM and WASM) blockchain ecosystem that focuses on combatting global sustainability issues, aligning to the UN’s 2030 agenda for sustainable development. At the core of 5ireChain (5ire’s native blockchain) is a SPoS (Sustainable Proof-of-Stake) consensus mechanism that incentivises validators towards sustainability to receive higher rewards.
English name of the token5IRE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token5IRE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,500,000,000
