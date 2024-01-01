3ULL | 3ULL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
3ULL Quick Project Information
PLAYA3ULL GAMES combines NFTs Cryptocurrency and PC based games to enhance the gaming experience significantly.You can find more information about 3ULL history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
3ULL Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold 3ULL (3ULL) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade 3ULL
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy 3ULL or access MEXC 3ULL and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on 3ULL to gain higher income. Trade 3ULL futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the token3ULL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token3ULL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply