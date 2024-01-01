MOON | 2MOON Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
MOON Quick Project Information
MOON is the ultimate AI-powered game where you can explore, colonize and create a thriving civilization on the moon! Developed on the binance blockchain, in partnership with NASA and SpaceX astronauts, MOON is an interactive game that takes you on an out-of-this-world adventure, offering a plethora of opportunities to build businesses, form communities, and engage in social and political activities, all set in a captivating lunar landscape.You can find more information about MOON history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
2MOON Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold MOON (2MOON) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade 2MOON
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy MOON or access MEXC 2MOON and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on MOON to gain higher income. Trade 2MOON futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the token2MOON
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token2MOON
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000