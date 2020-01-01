โทเคโนมิกส์ Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

ค้นพบข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่สำคัญเกี่ยวกับ Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) รวมถึงการจัดหาโทเค็น โมเดลการแจกจ่าย และข้อมูลตลาดแบบเรียลไทม์
ข้อมูล Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

Just a chill guy is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

เว็บไซต์อย่างเป็นทางการ:
https://www.chillguy.io/
บล็อคเอ็กซ์พลอเรอร์:
https://solscan.io/token/Df6yfrKC8kZE3KNkrHERKzAetSxbrWeniQfyJY4Jpump

โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น CHILLGUY หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ

Overview

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) is a memecoin inspired by the viral Chill Guy meme, featuring a relaxed, anthropomorphic dog. The project is community-centric, aiming to foster a culture of calm and humor in the crypto space. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Initial Coin Offering (ICO): The largest portion of tokens (33%) was distributed during the ICO phase, providing immediate liquidity and broad initial distribution.
  • Progressive Unlocking: The remaining tokens are released in phases, following a linear or staggered schedule from mid-2025 to mid-2029, ensuring a gradual increase in circulating supply and minimizing the risk of sudden market shocks.

Allocation Mechanism

CategoryAllocation (%)Description
Initial Coin Offering (ICO)33Immediate distribution to public participants during the ICO
Community & Ecosystem Initiatives24For ecosystem growth, community rewards, and development
Team20Vested to incentivize long-term commitment from core contributors
Existing Investors13Gradually vested to early backers/private sale participants
Liquidity & Exchanges2.6Reserved for exchange listings and liquidity provision
Ecosystem Fund2.4For partnerships, grants, and ecosystem support
Livestreaming3Marketing and platform promotion activities
Foundation2For long-term sustainability and project management

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Primary Use: CHILLGUY is primarily a memecoin, designed for holding, trading, and community engagement. There is no evidence of additional utility such as staking, governance, or protocol fees.
  • Incentives: The allocation to community and ecosystem initiatives (24%) suggests ongoing rewards, airdrops, or grants to incentivize participation and growth. However, there is no explicit mechanism for earning fees, dividends, or staking rewards.

Locking Mechanism

  • Vesting Schedules: Team and existing investor allocations are subject to standard vesting periods, which are designed to prevent large token dumps and align long-term interests.
  • Foundation and Ecosystem Funds: These are locked and released gradually to ensure responsible management and sustained project development.

Unlocking Time

  • Timeline: Token unlocking occurs progressively from July 2025 through July 2029.
  • Linear/Staggered Release: The percentage of unlocked tokens increases steadily over this period, with 100% of the supply unlocked by mid-2029.
  • Immediate Unlock: The ICO allocation (33%) was made available immediately at launch, while other categories follow the vesting schedule.

Summary Table: Token Allocation and Unlocking

CategoryAllocation (%)Unlocking ScheduleNotes
Initial Coin Offering (ICO)33ImmediateLargest initial distribution
Community & Ecosystem Initiatives24Gradual (2025-2029)For rewards, growth, and development
Team20Gradual (2025-2029)Standard vesting to prevent dumps
Existing Investors13Gradual (2025-2029)Vested to align with long-term interests
Liquidity & Exchanges2.6As neededFor exchange listings and liquidity
Ecosystem Fund2.4Gradual (2025-2029)For partnerships and grants
Livestreaming3As neededFor marketing and platform promotion
Foundation2Gradual (2025-2029)For sustainability and management

Implications and Analysis

  • Stability and Growth: The vesting and gradual unlocking mechanisms are designed to foster long-term stability, prevent sudden supply shocks, and incentivize ongoing participation.
  • Community Focus: A significant portion of tokens is reserved for community and ecosystem initiatives, highlighting the project's emphasis on organic growth and engagement.
  • Limited Utility: As a memecoin, CHILLGUY's primary value proposition is its cultural and community appeal rather than technical or financial utility.

Limitations

  • No Explicit Staking or Governance: There is no evidence of staking, governance, or protocol fee mechanisms.
  • Speculative Nature: As with most memecoins, the value and utility are largely driven by community sentiment and viral appeal rather than intrinsic utility.

Conclusion

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) employs a classic memecoin tokenomics model with a strong focus on community, gradual unlocking, and long-term alignment of interests. The structured vesting and allocation mechanisms are designed to support sustainable growth, while the lack of advanced utility features positions it firmly as a speculative, community-driven asset.

โทเคโนมิกส์ Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน

การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ

ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:

อุปทานรวม:

จำนวนโทเค็นCHILLGUY สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง

อุปทานหมุนเวียน:

จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน

อุปทานสูงสุด:

ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น CHILLGUY ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด

FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):

คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่

อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:

สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว

เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?

อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น

อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว

การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง

FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป

ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ CHILLGUY แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น CHILLGUYกัน!

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ

