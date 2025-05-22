NobleBlocks Pris (NOBL)
Dagens pris för NobleBlocks (NOBL) är 0.00171334USD. Den har ett aktuellt marknadsvärde på $ 1.03M USD. NOBL till USD priset uppdateras i realtid.
Viktiga NobleBlocks marknadsresultat:
- 24 timmars handelsvolym är --USD
- NobleBlocks prisförändringen under dagen är +8.77%
- Den har ett cirkulerande utbud på 599.91M USD
Få realtidsuppdateringar av priset på NOBL till USD pris på MEXC. Håll dig informerad med de senaste uppgifterna och marknadsanalyserna. Det är avgörande för att fatta smarta handelsbeslut på den snabba kryptovalutamarknaden. MEXC är din go-to plattform för korrekt NOBL prisinformation.
Under dagen var prisförändringen på NobleBlocks till USD $ +0.00013821.
Under de senaste 30 dagarna var prisförändringen på NobleBlocks till USD $ +0.0011474618.
Under de senaste 60 dagarna var prisförändringen på NobleBlocks till USD $ -0.0002114462.
Under de senaste 90 dagarna var prisförändringen på NobleBlocks till USD $ -0.002196891837016749.
|Period
|Ändra (USD)
|Ändra (%)
|Idag
|$ +0.00013821
|+8.77%
|30 dagar
|$ +0.0011474618
|+66.97%
|60 dagar
|$ -0.0002114462
|-12.34%
|90 dagar
|$ -0.002196891837016749
|-56.18%
Upptäck den senaste prisanalysen av NobleBlocks: Lägsta och högsta under 24 timmar, ATH och dagliga förändringar:
+0.30%
+8.77%
-20.94%
Djupdyk i marknadsstatistiken: marknadsvärde, 24 timmars volym och utbud:
NobleBlocks and the Advancement of Scientific Publishing through Decentralized Science (DeSci) NobleBloc NobleBlocks introduces a thoughtful perspective to scientific publishing by leveraging blockchain technology, encapsulating the ethos of Decentralized Science (DeSci). Our platform aims to address enduring challenges in the academic world, such as inefficiencies in peer review, biases in publication selection, and restricted access to research findings. Addressing the Dynamics of Scientific Publishing NobleBlocks offers an innovative approach to scientific publishing. By decentralizing the process, we aim to create a more inclusive and diverse space for researchers globally, enabling a wider range of voices to contribute to scientific discourse. Streamlining the Publication Process Our platform optimizes the peer review process, ensuring that scholarly work is evaluated both promptly and objectively. This efficiency not only speeds up the dissemination of knowledge but also upholds the quality and credibility of the research published. Utilizing Blockchain for Integrity Through blockchain technology, NobleBlocks ensures the permanence and immutability of publication records. This technology fosters trust and reliability in the published material by safeguarding its authenticity and long-term accessibility. Reducing Publication Costs Recognizing the financial barriers often encountered in traditional publishing models, NobleBlocks strives to make scientific publication more economically accessible to a broader spectrum of researchers. Empowering the Community with a Collaborative Platform NobleBlocks goes beyond being a mere publishing avenue; it serves as a dynamic network promoting interaction and collaboration within the scientific community. This includes a social peer review mechanism and a collaboration-focused platform, enriching the review process and encouraging interdisciplinary partnerships.
MEXC är den ledande kryptovalutabörsen som över 10 miljoner användare världen över känner förtroende för. Den är känd som börsen med det bredaste urvalet av tokens, de snabbaste listningarna och de lägsta handelsavgifterna på marknaden. Gå med i MEXC nu för att uppleva likviditet på toppnivå och de mest konkurrenskraftiga avgifterna på marknaden!
Kryptovaluta priser är föremål för hög marknadsrisk och prisvolatilitet. Du bör investera i projekt och produkter som du är bekant med och där du förstår riskerna. Du bör noga överväga din investeringserfarenhet, finansiella situation, investeringsmål och risktolerans och konsultera en oberoende finansiell rådgivare innan du gör någon investering. Detta material ska inte tolkas som finansiell rådgivning. Tidigare resultat är inte en tillförlitlig indikator på framtida resultat. Värdet på din investering kan gå ner såväl som upp, och du kanske inte får tillbaka det belopp du investerat. Du är ensam ansvarig för dina investeringsbeslut. MEXC ansvarar inte för eventuella förluster du kan ådra dig. För mer information, se våra användarvillkor och riskvarning. Observera också att data relaterade till ovan nämnda kryptovaluta som presenteras här (som dess nuvarande livepris) är baserad på tredjepartskällor. De presenteras för dig "i befintligt skick" och endast i informationssyfte, utan representation eller garanti av något slag. Länkar som tillhandahålls till tredjeparts-webbplatser är inte heller under MEXC:s kontroll. MEXC ansvarar inte för tillförlitligheten och riktigheten hos sådana tredjepartswebbplatser och deras innehåll.
|1 NOBL till VND
₫45.0865421
|1 NOBL till AUD
A$0.002655677
|1 NOBL till GBP
￡0.0012678716
|1 NOBL till EUR
€0.0015077392
|1 NOBL till USD
$0.00171334
|1 NOBL till MYR
RM0.0073159618
|1 NOBL till TRY
₺0.0666146592
|1 NOBL till JPY
¥0.245778623
|1 NOBL till RUB
₽0.136124863
|1 NOBL till INR
₹0.1473986402
|1 NOBL till IDR
Rp28.0875364896
|1 NOBL till KRW
₩2.3730444336
|1 NOBL till PHP
₱0.0953131042
|1 NOBL till EGP
￡E.0.085495666
|1 NOBL till BRL
R$0.0096632376
|1 NOBL till CAD
C$0.0023644092
|1 NOBL till BDT
৳0.2088904128
|1 NOBL till NGN
₦2.7325888326
|1 NOBL till UAH
₴0.0710522098
|1 NOBL till VES
Bs0.16105396
|1 NOBL till PKR
Rs0.4834360144
|1 NOBL till KZT
₸0.8745915364
|1 NOBL till THB
฿0.0562660856
|1 NOBL till TWD
NT$0.0514687336
|1 NOBL till AED
د.إ0.0062879578
|1 NOBL till CHF
Fr0.0014049388
|1 NOBL till HKD
HK$0.0133983188
|1 NOBL till MAD
.د.م0.0158141282
|1 NOBL till MXN
$0.033238796