A2DAO Pris (ATD)
Dagens pris för A2DAO (ATD) är 0.02485766USD. Den har ett aktuellt marknadsvärde på $ 225.52K USD. ATD till USD priset uppdateras i realtid.
Viktiga A2DAO marknadsresultat:
- 24 timmars handelsvolym är --USD
- A2DAO prisförändringen under dagen är +12.45%
- Den har ett cirkulerande utbud på 9.07M USD
Få realtidsuppdateringar av priset på ATD till USD pris på MEXC. Håll dig informerad med de senaste uppgifterna och marknadsanalyserna. Det är avgörande för att fatta smarta handelsbeslut på den snabba kryptovalutamarknaden. MEXC är din go-to plattform för korrekt ATD prisinformation.
Under dagen var prisförändringen på A2DAO till USD $ +0.00275287.
Under de senaste 30 dagarna var prisförändringen på A2DAO till USD $ +0.0187208033.
Under de senaste 60 dagarna var prisförändringen på A2DAO till USD $ -0.0009296913.
Under de senaste 90 dagarna var prisförändringen på A2DAO till USD $ -0.003666654850258047.
|Period
|Ändra (USD)
|Ändra (%)
|Idag
|$ +0.00275287
|+12.45%
|30 dagar
|$ +0.0187208033
|+75.31%
|60 dagar
|$ -0.0009296913
|-3.74%
|90 dagar
|$ -0.003666654850258047
|-12.85%
Upptäck den senaste prisanalysen av A2DAO: Lägsta och högsta under 24 timmar, ATH och dagliga förändringar:
+0.08%
+12.45%
+1.23%
Djupdyk i marknadsstatistiken: marknadsvärde, 24 timmars volym och utbud:
A2DAO - Project accelerator & Investment platform for people. A2DAO aims to connect startups with smart capital while simultaneously helping to cultivate a passionate community for each individual project. Our team of experts will assist projects in marketing, development, tokenomics, and other critical areas of growth. We have reshaped the old fundraising model by distributing allocation to our community members rather than to close-knit VCs and institutions. The A2DAO (ATD) connects promising crypto projects and retail investors. Holding the ATD allows to get the opportunity to invest in crypto startups, both at an early and public stage. Depending on the type of project, each member of the A2DAO community will have guaranteed allocation based on their current tier level. Accelerator program — A2Jump A2Jump acts as a bridge between early-stage blockchain projects and the A2DAO community before a project goes fully public. Accelerator program is an excellent opportunity for early-stage ventures but it also gives ATD holders lucrative investment opportunities. Each project that applies to enter the accelerator program will be required to purchase a certain number of tokens in order to pass further audit by our team. When projects receive the status of “accelerator project” they will receive the status of “partner” and have access to all of our marketing tools. Chosen projects will receive expertise as part of the A2Jump accelerator program. We believe that the blockchain movement is a fully democratic one and projects that reflect this value deserve to receive the best global expertise and adequate funding. The success of blockchain models applied to solve real-world problems has popularized the technology. In addition, the massive potential of digital assets has caused traditional financial institutions to take notice and the current market rally is largely attributed to an inflow of institutional capital. This has also attracted millions of retail investors and crypto enthusiasts. However many of these new investors are setting foot into the world of crypto for the first time. They lack the expertise, financial knowledge, and technical capabilities to approach the market with confidence and truly succeed. A2DAO will provide its community investment opportunities with a clear and thorough understanding of each respective project’s strengths and weaknesses. Projects will be rated through the A2DAO voting system and internal audit by founders, team members, and our community. This means that all projects selected by the A2DAO community represent a great opportunity for retail investors, which wouldn’t have been possible without an adequate understanding of core fundamentals.
MEXC är den ledande kryptovalutabörsen som över 10 miljoner användare världen över känner förtroende för. Den är känd som börsen med det bredaste urvalet av tokens, de snabbaste listningarna och de lägsta handelsavgifterna på marknaden. Gå med i MEXC nu för att uppleva likviditet på toppnivå och de mest konkurrenskraftiga avgifterna på marknaden!
Kryptovaluta priser är föremål för hög marknadsrisk och prisvolatilitet. Du bör investera i projekt och produkter som du är bekant med och där du förstår riskerna. Du bör noga överväga din investeringserfarenhet, finansiella situation, investeringsmål och risktolerans och konsultera en oberoende finansiell rådgivare innan du gör någon investering. Detta material ska inte tolkas som finansiell rådgivning. Tidigare resultat är inte en tillförlitlig indikator på framtida resultat. Värdet på din investering kan gå ner såväl som upp, och du kanske inte får tillbaka det belopp du investerat. Du är ensam ansvarig för dina investeringsbeslut. MEXC ansvarar inte för eventuella förluster du kan ådra dig. För mer information, se våra användarvillkor och riskvarning. Observera också att data relaterade till ovan nämnda kryptovaluta som presenteras här (som dess nuvarande livepris) är baserad på tredjepartskällor. De presenteras för dig "i befintligt skick" och endast i informationssyfte, utan representation eller garanti av något slag. Länkar som tillhandahålls till tredjeparts-webbplatser är inte heller under MEXC:s kontroll. MEXC ansvarar inte för tillförlitligheten och riktigheten hos sådana tredjepartswebbplatser och deras innehåll.
|1 ATD till VND
₫637.37526006
|1 ATD till AUD
A$0.038529373
|1 ATD till GBP
￡0.0183946684
|1 ATD till EUR
€0.0218747408
|1 ATD till USD
$0.02485766
|1 ATD till MYR
RM0.105645055
|1 ATD till TRY
₺0.9652229378
|1 ATD till JPY
¥3.562102678
|1 ATD till RUB
₽1.9853813042
|1 ATD till INR
₹2.1270699662
|1 ATD till IDR
Rp407.5025577504
|1 ATD till KRW
₩34.2391894606
|1 ATD till PHP
₱1.3823344726
|1 ATD till EGP
￡E.1.2408943872
|1 ATD till BRL
R$0.1401972024
|1 ATD till CAD
C$0.0343035708
|1 ATD till BDT
৳3.0306459072
|1 ATD till NGN
₦39.6452333574
|1 ATD till UAH
₴1.0308471602
|1 ATD till VES
Bs2.33662004
|1 ATD till PKR
Rs7.0138373456
|1 ATD till KZT
₸12.6888411236
|1 ATD till THB
฿0.8108568692
|1 ATD till TWD
NT$0.7457298
|1 ATD till AED
د.إ0.0912276122
|1 ATD till CHF
Fr0.0203832812
|1 ATD till HKD
HK$0.1943869012
|1 ATD till MAD
.د.م0.2294362018
|1 ATD till MXN
$0.4817414508