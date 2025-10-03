Dyk djupare in i hur INJ-tokens utfärds, tilldelas och låses upp. Detta avsnitt belyser viktiga aspekter av tokens ekonomiska struktur: nytta, incitament och intjäning.

Injective (INJ) is the native token of the Injective Protocol, a Cosmos-based Layer-1 blockchain optimized for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, covering issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

Initial Supply : INJ was launched as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with an initial total supply of 100 million tokens.

: INJ was launched as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with an initial total supply of 100 million tokens. Migration : ERC-20 INJ tokens can be migrated to native INJ on Injective via the Injective Bridge. As of late 2023, ~66.73 million ERC-20 INJ had been migrated.

: ERC-20 INJ tokens can be migrated to native INJ on Injective via the Injective Bridge. As of late 2023, ~66.73 million ERC-20 INJ had been migrated. Inflation/Deflation : The supply is dynamically managed through both inflation (minting) and deflation (burning). The inflation rate is determined by the staking ratio, ranging from 5% to 10% with a target staking rate of 85%. As staking increases, inflation can decrease toward zero, making the token increasingly deflationary over time.

: The supply is dynamically managed through both inflation (minting) and deflation (burning). The inflation rate is determined by the staking ratio, ranging from 5% to 10% with a target staking rate of 85%. As staking increases, inflation can decrease toward zero, making the token increasingly deflationary over time. Burn Mechanism: A unique weekly auction mechanism burns a significant portion of protocol fees (historically 60% of all dApp fees), making INJ one of the most deflationary tokens in the sector. The burn mechanism has been expanded to allow any dApp to contribute to the burn auction.

Allocation Mechanism

The initial allocation of INJ tokens is as follows:

Allocation Category Percentage of Total Supply Description/Notes Ecosystem Development 36% For ecosystem growth and grants Team 20% Team incentives, subject to vesting Private Sale 17% Early investors Community Growth 10% Community incentives, airdrops Binance Launchpad 9% Public sale via Binance Seed Sale 6% Early backers Advisors 2% Strategic advisors

Source: Messari, Binance Launchpad, and on-chain data

Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

INJ is a multi-utility token within the Injective ecosystem:

Gas Fees : Used to pay for transaction fees on the Injective chain.

: Used to pay for transaction fees on the Injective chain. Medium of Exchange : Used for trading, purchasing NFTs, and as collateral in DeFi applications.

: Used for trading, purchasing NFTs, and as collateral in DeFi applications. Staking : Users can stake INJ to secure the network (Delegated Proof-of-Stake, DPoS) and earn rewards. Staking is also required to participate in governance and to access higher trading fee discounts (VIP tiers).

: Users can stake INJ to secure the network (Delegated Proof-of-Stake, DPoS) and earn rewards. Staking is also required to participate in governance and to access higher trading fee discounts (VIP tiers). Governance : Staked INJ enables participation in on-chain governance, including proposal submission and voting.

: Staked INJ enables participation in on-chain governance, including proposal submission and voting. Incentive Programs : Trade & Earn : 7 million INJ allocated to reward active traders on incentivized pairs. Open Liquidity Program (OLP) : Ongoing rewards for liquidity providers, distributed in 28-day epochs. Exchange Application Incentives : 40% of exchange fees are distributed to dApps that originate orders.

: Burn Auctions: Protocol fees are collected and auctioned weekly; the winning INJ bid is burned, reducing supply.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms

Staking Lock : Staked INJ is subject to a 21-day unbonding period. If a validator is not in the active set, tokens can be unstaked immediately.

: Staked INJ is subject to a 21-day unbonding period. If a validator is not in the active set, tokens can be unstaked immediately. Vesting Schedules : Team, advisor, and other strategic allocations are subject to vesting and unlocking schedules. For example, advisor tokens were unlocked in tranches from July 2021 to January 2024.

: Team, advisor, and other strategic allocations are subject to vesting and unlocking schedules. For example, advisor tokens were unlocked in tranches from July 2021 to January 2024. Unlocking Table Example (Advisors):

Unlock Date Unlocked Amount (INJ) Cumulative Unlocked Remaining % of Total Allocation % Unlock Completed 2021-07-20 4,499,999 37,303,330 62,696,663 4.50% 37.30% 2022-01-20 3,666,666 57,256,662 42,743,331 3.67% 57.26% 2023-01-20 3,666,666 84,086,661 15,913,332 3.67% 84.09% 2024-01-20 3,666,666 99,999,993 0 3.67% 100.00%

Note: The above is a sample; actual unlocks occur across multiple categories and dates.

Summary Table: INJ Tokenomics at a Glance

Mechanism Details Issuance Initial 100M supply, dynamic inflation (5-10%), deflation via burn auctions Allocation Ecosystem (36%), Team (20%), Private Sale (17%), Community (10%), Launchpad (9%), etc. Usage Gas, trading, staking, governance, collateral, dApp utility Incentives Staking rewards, Trade & Earn, OLP, dApp fee sharing, trading discounts Locking 21-day unbonding for staking, vesting for team/advisors, programmatic unlocks Unlocking Scheduled by allocation, e.g., advisors fully unlocked by Jan 2024

Additional Insights

Deflationary Design : The combination of dynamic inflation, aggressive burn auctions, and broad dApp participation in burning makes INJ’s supply potentially deflationary over time.

: The combination of dynamic inflation, aggressive burn auctions, and broad dApp participation in burning makes INJ’s supply potentially deflationary over time. Governance and Decentralization : All protocol changes, including tokenomics adjustments, are governed on-chain with no unilateral control by the team.

: All protocol changes, including tokenomics adjustments, are governed on-chain with no unilateral control by the team. Ecosystem Growth: The largest allocation is for ecosystem development, reflecting a long-term focus on network and dApp expansion.

In conclusion, Injective’s tokenomics are designed to balance network security, user incentives, and long-term deflationary pressure, with robust mechanisms for community participation and ecosystem growth. The protocol’s dynamic supply, innovative burn auctions, and comprehensive incentive programs position INJ as a utility-rich and community-driven asset in the DeFi landscape.