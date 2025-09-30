The AI Prophecy (ACT) tokenomika
The AI Prophecy (ACT) tokenomika a analýza cien
Preskúmajte kľúčové tokenomické a cenové údaje pre The AI Prophecy (ACT) vrátane trhovej kapitalizácie, podrobností o dodávkach, FDV a histórie cien. Pochopte aktuálnu hodnotu tokenu a jeho pozíciu na trhu behom sekundy.
The AI Prophecy (ACT) informácie
ACT is a meme coin.
Podrobná štruktúra tokenu The AI Prophecy (ACT)
Ponorte sa hlbšie do spôsobu vydávania, prideľovania a odomykania ACT tokenov. V tejto časti sú zdôraznené kľúčové aspekty ekonomickej štruktúry tokenu: užitočnosť, stimuly a nadobúdanie práv.
Overview
Acet (ACT) is a cryptocurrency with a unique approach to token creation and distribution. The project emphasizes community-driven value, transparency, and decentralized participation. Below, we explore the key aspects of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: The ACT token started with an initial supply of zero. Tokens are created through a smart contract by those who wish to hold them, making every ACT token the result of a deliberate creation event.
- Creation Process: All holders must provide valuable assets to participate in the creation contract, ensuring that each ACT token is backed by value contributed by the community.
- Total Supply: As of the latest data, the total supply is 2,235,000,000 ACT.
Allocation Mechanism
- Decentralized Minting: There is no evidence of a traditional pre-mine, team allocation, or investor allocation. Instead, tokens are minted by users through the smart contract, aligning with the project's ideology of "ACT IS THE PEOPLE."
- No Centralized Distribution: The absence of a fixed allocation table or vesting schedule suggests that the token's distribution is entirely organic and community-driven.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility: ACT tokens are used across a variety of platforms and services, including:
- E-sports Championships
- Gaming platforms (e.g., ACT BINGO, RPS FIGHT)
- Mining services (e.g., MINING PRO)
- Merchandise and community events
- Incentives: The project does not offer traditional staking rewards, dividends, or liquidity mining. Instead, value accrues through participation in the ecosystem and the utility of the token within affiliated platforms.
- No Passive Yield: There are no mechanisms for earning additional tokens or fees simply by holding ACT.
Locking Mechanism
- Smart Contract-Based: Token creation and holding are managed via smart contracts. There is no explicit mention of a locking or vesting mechanism for ACT tokens in the available documentation.
- No Forced Lockups: Unlike many DeFi projects, there is no evidence of required lockup periods for team, investors, or community allocations.
Unlocking Time
- No Scheduled Unlocks: There is no published unlock schedule or vesting timeline for ACT tokens. All tokens are immediately liquid upon creation, and there are no time-based restrictions on transfer or sale.
- Transparency: The absence of unlock events is consistent with the project's ethos of open, community-driven tokenomics.
Tokenomics Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Initial Supply
|0 (minted by users via smart contract)
|Current Supply
|2,235,000,000 ACT
|Issuance
|Decentralized, user-initiated minting
|Allocation
|No fixed allocation; all tokens created by community participation
|Usage
|E-sports, gaming, mining, merchandise, community events
|Incentives
|No passive yield; value from ecosystem participation
|Locking
|None specified
|Unlocking
|No vesting or unlock schedule; tokens are liquid upon creation
Nuanced Implications and Context
- Decentralization: The ACT model is a radical departure from typical tokenomics, which often feature pre-mines, team/investor allocations, and vesting schedules. This approach maximizes decentralization and community ownership.
- Transparency and Trust: By avoiding hidden allocations and lockups, ACT aims to build trust with its user base, reducing the risk of sudden supply shocks from large unlocks.
- Ecosystem-Driven Value: The token's value is closely tied to the vibrancy and utility of the ACT ecosystem. Without passive incentives, long-term value depends on continued community engagement and platform growth.
- Potential Limitations: The lack of structured incentives (e.g., staking rewards) may limit appeal to yield-seeking investors. Additionally, the absence of a vesting schedule could lead to rapid supply increases if user minting accelerates.
Actionable Insights
- For Participants: ACT is best suited for users who wish to actively engage in its ecosystem rather than passive investors seeking yield.
- For Analysts: The unique tokenomics model warrants close monitoring of on-chain activity and ecosystem growth, as these are the primary drivers of value.
- For Developers: The smart contract-based minting mechanism offers a template for future projects seeking to maximize decentralization and community participation.
Further Reading
- ACT Official Website
- ACT Whitepaper (EN)
- ACT Whitepaper (TH)
- ACT Gitbook
- ACT Smart Contract on BSCScan
Summary:
Acet (ACT) employs a highly decentralized, community-driven tokenomics model with no pre-mine, no fixed allocation, and no vesting or unlock schedules. All tokens are minted by users through smart contracts, and value is derived from active participation in the ACT ecosystem. This approach maximizes transparency and decentralization but may limit appeal to passive investors. The long-term success of ACT will depend on sustained community engagement and the continued expansion of its utility platforms.
The AI Prophecy (ACT) tokenomika: Vysvetlenie kľúčových metrík a prípady použitia
Pochopenie tokenomiky The AI Prophecy (ACT) je nevyhnutné na analýzu jeho dlhodobej hodnoty, udržateľnosti a potenciálu.
Kľúčové ukazovatele a spôsob ich výpočtu:
Celková ponuka:
Maximálny počet ACT tokenov, ktoré boli alebo budú vytvorené.
Počet coinov v obehu:
Počet tokenov, ktoré sú v súčasnosti dostupné na trhu a vo verejných rukách.
Max. počet coinov:
Pevný limit celkového počtu ACT tokenov.
FDV (plne zriedené ocenenie):
Vypočíta sa ako aktuálna cena × maximálna ponuka, čím sa získa prognóza celkovej trhovej hodnoty, ak sú všetky tokeny v obehu.
Miera inflácie:
Odráža, ako rýchlo sa zavádzajú nové tokeny, čo ovplyvňuje ich vzácnosť a dlhodobý pohyb cien.
Prečo sú tieto ukazovatele dôležité pre obchodníkov?
Vyšší počet coinov v obehu = vyššia likvidita.
Obmedzený max. počet coinov + nízka inflácia = potenciál dlhodobého rastu cien.
Transparentné rozdelenie tokenov = väčšia dôvera v projekt a nižšie riziko centralizovanej kontroly.
Vysoké FDV s nízkou aktuálnou trhovou kapitalizáciou = možné signály nadhodnotenia.
Teraz, keď ste pochopili ACT tokenomiku, preskúmajte cenu ACT tokenu naživo!
Ako kúpiť ACT
Máte záujem pridať The AI Prophecy (ACT) do svojho portfólia? MEXC podporuje rôzne spôsoby nákupu ACT vrátane kreditných kariet, bankových prevodov a peer-to-peer obchodovania. Či už ste začiatočník alebo profesionál, MEXC umožňuje jednoduchý a bezpečný nákup krypta.
The AI Prophecy (ACT) história cien
Analýza histórie cien ACT pomáha používateľom pochopiť minulé pohyby na trhu, kľúčové úrovne podpory/odporu a vzory volatility. Či už sledujete historické maximá alebo identifikujete trendy, historické údaje sú dôležitou súčasťou predpovedania cien a technickej analýzy.
ACT cenová predikcia
Chcete vedieť, kam ACT asi smeruje? Naša ACT stránka s cenovými predpoveďami kombinuje náladu na trhu, historické trendy a technické ukazovatele, aby poskytla výhľad do budúcnosti.
Prečo by ste si mali vybrať MEXC?
MEXC je jednou z najlepších svetových kryptobúrz, ktorej dôverujú milióny používateľov na celom svete. Či už ste začiatočník, alebo profesionál, MEXC je najjednoduchšia cesta ku kryptu.
Zrieknutie sa zodpovednosti
Tokenomické údaje na tejto stránke pochádzajú zo zdrojov tretích strán. Spoločnosť MEXC nezaručuje ich presnosť. Pred investíciou vykonajte dôkladný prieskum.
Prečítajte si Zmluvu s používateľom a Zásady ochrany osobných údajov
Kúpte The AI Prophecy (ACT)
Suma
1 ACT = 0.03207 USD