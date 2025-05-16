Hermes Protocol මිල (HERMES)

Hermes Protocol (HERMES) සජීවී මිල සටහන

$0.00410239
$0.00410239
-2.20%(1D)

Hermes Protocol (HERMES) හි අද මිල

Hermes Protocol (HERMES) හි අද සජීවී මිල 0.00410239 USDවේ. එහි වර්තමාන වෙළඳපල වටිනාකම $ 879.51K USD වේ. HERMES සිටUSD වෙත මිල තත්‍ය කාලීනව යාවත්කාලීන වේ.
ප්‍රධාන Hermes Protocol වෙළඳපල කාර්ය සාධනය:
- 24 පැය වෙළඳ පරිමාව-- USDවේ
- Hermes Protocol දවස තුළ මිල වෙනස -2.23%වේ
- එයට 214.39M USD ක සංසරණ සැපයුමක් ඇත

MEXC හි USDමිල වෙත HERMESහි තත්‍ය කාලීන මිල යාවත්කාලීන ලබා ගන්න. නවතම දත්ත සහ වෙළඳපල විශ්ලේෂණය සමඟ දැනුවත්ව සිටින්න. වේගවත් ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදල් වෙළඳපොලේ බුද්ධිමත් වෙළඳ තීරණ ගැනීම සඳහා එය අත්‍යවශ්‍ය වේ. MEXC යනු නිවැරදි HERMESමිල තොරතුරු සඳහා ඔබේ වැදගත් වේදිකාවයි.

USDහි Hermes Protocol (HERMES) මිල කාර්ය සාධනය

අද දිනය තුළ, Hermes Protocolහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.
පසුගිය දින 30 තුළ, Hermes Protocolහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ +0.0097874623 විය.
පසුගිය දින 60 තුළ, Hermes Protocolහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ +0.0063487336 විය.
පසුගිය දින 90 තුළ, Hermes Protocolහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ +0.0017082110896757146 විය.

කාල සීමාවවෙනස (USD)වෙනස (%)
අද$ 0-2.23%
දින 30 යි$ +0.0097874623+238.58%
දින 60 යි$ +0.0063487336+154.76%
දින 90 යි$ +0.0017082110896757146+71.35%

Hermes Protocol (HERMES) මිල විශ්ලේෂණය

Hermes Protocolහි නවතම මිල විශ්ලේෂණය සොයා ගන්න: පැය 24 පහළ සහ ඉහළ, ATH සහ දෛනික වෙනස්කම්:

$ 0.00389787
$ 0.00389787

$ 0.0043125
$ 0.0043125

$ 0.241923
$ 0.241923

+2.09%

-2.23%

+51.08%

Hermes Protocol (HERMES) වෙළඳපල තොරතුරු

වෙළඳපොළ සංඛ්‍යාලේඛන තුලට කිමිදෙන්න: වෙළෙඳපොළ වටිනාකම, පැය 24 පරිමාව සහ සැපයුම:

$ 879.51K
$ 879.51K

--
--

214.39M
214.39M

Hermes Protocol (HERMES) යනු කුමක්ද

What is the project about? Hermes DEX main goal is to let users and other decentralized protocols exchange both volatile assets (DAI to WETH for example) and stablecoins (DAI to USDC for example) through it with low fees and low slippage. Unlike exchanges out there that match a buyer and a seller, the behavior of Hermes is different, it uses liquidity pools like Uniswap. To achieve this, Hermes needs liquidity (tokens) which is rewarded by those who provide it. Hermes is non-custodial meaning the Hermes developers do not have access to your tokens. What makes your project unique? Stable coins have become an inherent part of cryptocurrency for a long time but they now come in many different flavors (DAI, TUSD, MIM, BUSD, USDC and so on) which means there is a much bigger need for crypto users to move from a stable coin to another. Centralized exchanges tend to have high fees which are problematic for those trying to move from a stable coin to another. As a result, Hermes Protocol has become the best place to exchange stable coins because of its low fees and low slippage. And Hermes also allows swaps with volatile assets. History of your project. Hermes Protocol officially launched in February 2022 and started emissions in March 2022. What’s next for your project? Introducing Yield and Concentrated Unified Liquidity Omnichain Marketplaces. Hermes V2 will offer multiple defi services compared to V1, while improving capital efficiency and user experience: - Bridge-less omnichain environment, powered with concentrated (Uni V3) and unified liquidity. - Decentralized Uniswap V3 Liquidity Management. - Uniswap V3 Liquidity Incentives. - Refined ve(3,3), becoming a fungible ERC-4626 - Improved UX and UI - Omnichain Yield marketplace What can your token be used for? Hermes token when staked for veHermes allows liquidity providers to take decisions on adding new gauges, boosting gauge yields, voting on token emission, and receive bribes.

Hermes Protocol (HERMES) සම්පත්

නිල වෙබ් අඩවිය

මිනිසුන් මෙසේද අසයි: Hermes Protocol (HERMES) පිළිබඳ වෙනත් ප්‍රශ්න

වියාචනය

