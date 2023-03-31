Realio (RIO) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව
Realio (RIO) තොරතුරු
$RIO (Realio Network Token) is the native gas and utility token of the Realio Network. The Realio Network is a Cosmos SDK Layer-1 multi-chain Web3 ecosystem focused on the issuance and management of digitally native real-world assets (RWAs). The Network has built-in EVM compatibility and features a native dual-token public Proof-Of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism for both Realio’s utility token, $RIO, and its hybrid digital security token, $RST (Realio Security Token). $RIO is a native multi-chain asset that currently exists on the Ethereum, Algorand, and Stellar networks, with a genesis event for native $RIO happening on March 31st, 2023 when the Realio Network launches.
Realio (RIO) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව සහ මිල විශ්ලේෂණය
Realio (RIO) සඳහා, වෙළඳපොළ සීමාව, සැපයුම් විස්තර, FDV සහ මිල ඉතිහාසය ඇතුළුව, ප්රධාන ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව සහ මිල දත්ත ගවේෂණය කරන්න. ටෝකනයේ වත්මන් වටිනාකම සහ වෙළඳපොළ ස්ථානය එක බැල්මකින් තේරුම් ගන්න.
Realio (RIO) හි ගැඹුරු ටෝකන ව්යුහය
RIO ටෝකන නිකුත් කරන, වෙන් කරන සහ අගුළු හරින ආකාරය ගැඹුරින් සොයා බලන්න. මෙම කොටස ටෝකනයේ ආර්ථික ව්යුහයේ ප්රධාන අංග ඉස්මතු කරයි: උපයෝගීතාව, දිරිගැන්වීම් සහ පැවරීම.
A comprehensive review of available data sources did not yield a detailed, structured breakdown of Realio Network's token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage/incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms. No unlock schedules, allocation tables, or recent unlock events were found in the available datasets, and no qualitative summaries were returned from research or diligence sources.
Key Findings
-
Issuance Mechanism:
No explicit details on the initial or ongoing issuance mechanism for Realio Network tokens were found in the available data.
-
Allocation Mechanism:
There is no allocation breakdown (e.g., team, investors, community, ecosystem, etc.) or allocation table available in the current datasets.
-
Usage and Incentive Mechanism:
No specific information was found regarding the primary uses of the token within the Realio Network, such as governance, staking, transaction fees, or other incentive structures.
-
Locking Mechanism:
There is no data on whether Realio Network tokens are subject to locking, vesting, or other forms of restricted transfer.
-
Unlocking Time:
No unlock schedules or vesting timelines were found for Realio Network tokens.
Table Format
Since no structured data was available, a table cannot be provided at this time. If you have access to official documentation or a whitepaper, those sources may contain the detailed tokenomics you are seeking.
Summary
Despite a thorough search across both qualitative and quantitative sources, there is currently no verifiable, structured information available regarding the token economics of Realio Network. This includes all aspects such as issuance, allocation, usage/incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, it is recommended to consult the official Realio Network documentation or contact the project team directly.
Realio (RIO) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව: පැහැදිලි කරන ලද ප්රධාන මිතික සහ භාවිත අවස්ථා
එහි දිගුකාලීන වටිනාකම, තිරසාරභාවය සහ විභවය විශ්ලේෂණය කිරීම සඳහා RealioRIO හි ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව අවබෝධ කර ගැනීම අත්යවශ්ය වේ.
ප්රධාන මිතික සහ ඒවා ගණනය කරන ආකාරය:
මුළු සැපයුම:
නිර්මාණය කර ඇති හෝ නිර්මාණය කරනු ලබන උපරිම RIO ටෝකන ගණන.
සංසරණ සැපයුම:
වෙළඳපොළ තුළ සහ ජනතාව අතේ දැනට ඇති ටෝකන ගණන.
උපරිම සැපයුම:
මුළු RIO ටෝකන කීයක් පැවතිය හැකිද යන්න පිළිබඳ දැඩි සීමාව.
FDV (සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම තනුක කළ තක්සේරුව):
වත්මන් මිල × උපරිම සැපයුම ලෙස ගණනය කරනු ලබන අතර, සියලු ටෝකන සංසරණයේ තිබේ නම් මුළු වෙළඳපොළ සීමාවේ ප්රක්ෂේපණයක් ලබා දේ.
උද්ධමන අනුපාතය:
හිඟයට සහ දිගුකාලීන මිල චලනයට බලපාමින්, නව ටෝකන හඳුන්වා දෙන වේගය පිළිබිඹු කරයි.
මෙම මිතික වෙළඳුන්ට වැදගත් වන්නේ ඇයි?
ඉහළ සංසරණ සැපයුම = වඩා වැඩි ද්රවශීලතාව.
සීමිත උපරිම සැපයුම + අඩු උද්ධමනය= දිගු කාලීන මිල ඉහළ යාමේ හැකියාව.
විනිවිද පෙනෙන ටෝකන බෙදා හැරීම = ව්යාපෘතිය කෙරෙහි වඩා හොඳ විශ්වාසය සහ මධ්යගත පාලනයේ අඩු අවදානම.
අඩු වත්මන් වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව සහිත ඉහළ FDV = විය හැකි අධි තක්සේරු සංඥා.
දැන් ඔබට RIO ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව වැටහේ, RIO ටෝකනයේ සජීවී මිල ගවේෂණය කරන්න!
RIO මිලදී ගන්නා ආකාරය
ඔබේ කළඹට Realio (RIO) එක් කිරීමට කැමතිද? MEXC, ක්රෙඩිට් කාඩ්පත්, බැංකු මාරු සහ සම සගයන් අතර වෙළඳාම ඇතුළුව, RIO මිලදී ගැනීමට විවිධ ක්රම සඳහා සහය දක්වයි. ඔබ ආරම්භකයකු හෝ වෘත්තිකයෙකු වුවද, MEXC ක්රිප්ටෝ මිලදී ගැනීම පහසු සහ ආරක්ෂිත බවට පත් කරයි.
Realio (RIO) මිල ඉතිහාසය
RIO හි මිල ඉතිහාසය විශ්ලේෂණය කිරීම පරිශීලකයින්ට අතීත වෙළඳපොළ චලන, ප්රධාන ආධාරක/ප්රතිරෝධක මට්ටම් සහ අස්ථාවරතා රටා තේරුම් ගැනීමට උපකාරී වේ. ඔබ සෑම වේලාවකම ඉහළ අගයන් නිරීක්ෂණය කළද ප්රවණතා හඳුනා ගත්තද, ඓතිහාසික දත්ත මිල පුරෝකථනයේ සහ තාක්ෂණික විශ්ලේෂණයේ තීරණාත්මක කොටසකි.
RIO මිල පුරෝකථනය
RIO කවර දිශාව කරා යන්නේ දැයි දැන ගැනීමට අවශ්යද? අපගේ RIO මිල අනාවැකි පිටුව වෙළඳපොළ හැඟීම්, ඓතිහාසික ප්රවණතා සහ තාක්ෂණික දර්ශක ඒකාබද්ධ කර ඉදිරි දැක්මක් ලබා දෙයි.
ඔබ MEXC තෝරා ගත යුත්තේ ඇයි?
MEXC යනු ලොව ඉහළම ක්රිප්ටෝ හුවමාරුවලින් එකක් වන අතර එය ලොව පුරා මිලියන සංඛ්යාත පරිශීලකයින් විසින් විශ්වාස කරනු ලැබේ. ඔබ ආධුනිකයෙකු හෝ පළපුරුදු අයෙකු වුවද, MEXC යනු ක්රිප්ටෝ සඳහා ඔබට ඇති පහසුම ක්රමයයි.
වියාචනය
මෙම පිටුවේ ඇති ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යා දත්ත තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව මූලාශ්රවලින් ලබා ගෙන ඇත. MEXC එහි නිරවද්යතාව සහතික නොකරයි. ආයෝජනය කිරීමට පෙර ගැඹුරු පර්යේෂණයක් සිදු කරන්න.
Realio (RIO) මිලදී ගන්න
ප්රමාණය
1 RIO = 0.2309 USD