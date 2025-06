Информация о Wrapped stASTR (WSTASTR)

Astake is a secure and reliable Liquid Staking Protocol for Astar & Soneium Ecosystem, enabling seamless participation in Astar dApp Staking across both networks.

Key Offering

High APR** from dApp Staking

Liquidity via yield-bearing $wstASTR

Extra Yield opportunities through partner DeFis

Multi-Chain Support through CCIP

Security with PeckShield audit

Intuitive UI for a seamless staking experience