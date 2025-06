Информация о Inbred Cat (INBRED)

the cat is in bread.

$inbred cat is a crypto community takeover project started on 3/09/2024. the cat in bread was found abandoned but with the love and support of the community, a new meme token was born. with the power of cats, bread, and laughs, $inbred cat is building a new type of supportive economy.

lets get this bread.