Информация о ApeScreener (APES)

Apescreener is an AI Portfolio Advisor and tracker, which helps you build, grow, and liquidate your portfolio.

Why Use ApeScreener? The reality is, 95% of traders lose money due to:

Poor risk management

Emotional trading

Lack of a consistent strategy

ApeScreener’s emotionless AI addresses these issues by:

Identifying the best trades for you

Controlling risks effectively

Maximizing your profits

ApeScreener helps you implement the following strategies:

Derisking: Achieve risk-free positions by systematically reducing exposure to assets.

Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA): Find the best entries and exits for your positions, allowing you to invest consistently over time.

Portfolio Rebalancing: Go against the herd and profit from market movements by regularly adjusting your asset allocation. This strategy helps you sell high and buy low.