Preț BitmapPunks (BMP)
Prețul în timp real pentru BitmapPunks (BMP) astăzi este 1.6 USD. Are o capitalizare de piață actuală de $ 3.36M USD. Prețul BMP la USD este actualizat în timp real.
Performanță de piață BitmapPunks cheie
- Volumul de tranzacționare pe 24 de ore este -- USD
- Modificarea de preț pentru BitmapPunks în cadrul zilei este +20.97%
- Are o ofertă aflată în circulație de 2.10M USD
Obține actualizări de preț în timp real pentru prețul BMP la USD pe MEXC. Rămâi la zi cu cele mai recente date și analize de piață. Este esențial pentru a lua decizii inteligente de tranzacționare pe piața rapidă a criptomonedelor. MEXC este platforma ta de încredere pentru informații precise despre prețul pentru BMP.
În cursul zilei de astăzi, modificarea de preț pentru BitmapPunks la USD a fost $ +0.277121.
În ultimele 30 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru BitmapPunks la USD a fost $ +0.9984590400.
În ultimele 60 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru BitmapPunks la USD a fost $ +1.0302760000.
În ultimele 90 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru BitmapPunks la USD a fost $ -0.124166428486689.
|Perioadă
|Modificare (USD)
|Modificare (%)
|Astăzi
|$ +0.277121
|+20.97%
|30 de zile
|$ +0.9984590400
|+62.40%
|60 de zile
|$ +1.0302760000
|+64.39%
|90 de zile
|$ -0.124166428486689
|-7.20%
Descoperă cea mai recentă analiză a prețului pentru BitmapPunks: Minim și maxim 24 h, ATH și modificări zilnice
+0.52%
+20.97%
+33.42%
Accesează statisticile pieței: capitalizare de piață, volum pe 24 de ore și ofertă:
A fully-onchain, ultra-large, hybrid collection. BitmapPunks is a new breed of NFTs that combines the permanence of on-chain assets with the flexibility of hybrid tokens. Designed to address the limitations of traditional NFTs, BitmapPunks leverages a unique approach that merges the ERC-721 and ERC-20 standards, giving each NFT a fungible token mirror and creating new possibilities for ownership, trading, and accessibility. Hybrid NFT NFT marketplaces have provided a home for trading digital collectibles, but they aren’t ideal for active trading or price speculation. Platform fees and royalties add friction, reducing potential profits for traders. Attempts to improve NFT liquidity, like off-chain order books and fractionalization, have had limited success. Hybrid NFTs, however, offer a promising alternative by blending the best of both non-fungible and fungible tokens. In a hybrid setup, each NFT in the collection has a corresponding fungible token, making hybrid NFTs like BitmapPunks compatible with all on-chain infrastructure built for both asset types. This dual structure enables easy integration with centralized exchanges and unlocks the potential for broader trading options, putting hybrid NFTs on par with other crypto assets. Fully On-Chain While many projects claim to be “on-chain,” they often rely on off-chain storage solutions like IPFS to store images and metadata. This means that if the storage system fails, the NFT could lose its visual component. CryptoPunks is one of the few collections that has achieved true on-chain permanence, with both metadata and media data stored on Ethereum. BitmapPunks builds on this legacy by taking on-chain storage even further: every trait, image, and piece of metadata is fully embedded within the blockchain, making BitmapPunks independent of any external storage. BitmapPunks also goes beyond the typical pre-mint image generation seen in most NFTs. Instead of using off-chain scripts, BitmapPunks performs all trait combinations on-chain, creating each unique image directly through smart contract code. While this approach removes the flexibility to manually adjust unexpected trait combinations, it guarantees the collection’s longevity and integrity by eliminating the need for external scripts. Bitmap The bitmap format, one of the earliest digital image formats, may seem like an unconventional choice, especially given its size inefficiency compared to JPEG or PNG. However, the bitmap format has one powerful advantage: its simplicity makes it highly compatible with on-chain implementation. Bitmap images are straightforward to create and layer, allowing BitmapPunks to compose images directly on the blockchain. Each BitmapPunk’s traits—including their names, rarity, and image data—are stored on-chain, allowing for direct layering and composition within the smart contract itself. To support this on-chain composability, BitmapPunks includes an embedded, bare-bones image editor coded into the contract. This system handles image layering logic, keeping trait conflicts to a minimum and providing the pixel-perfect composability that traditional NFTs lack. Ultra-Large Scale Most NFT collections cap their supply at around 10,000 tokens, balancing demand and supply but limiting community growth and accessibility. BitmapPunks challenges this convention with a massive collection size of 2,100,000 tokens. This ultra-large supply is designed to accommodate a broader community, offering room for growth and participation at a scale unseen in typical NFT collections. By breaking out of the traditional scarcity model, BitmapPunks aims to surpass the reach of even successful memecoins, establishing a digital asset that’s both community-driven and widely accessible. With a large supply, fully on-chain integrity, and a hybrid structure, BitmapPunks sets a new standard for sustainable, inclusive NFT collections that are built to last.
MEXC este cea mai importantă platformă de schimb de criptomonede, în care au încredere peste 10 milioane de utilizatori din întreaga lume. Este renumită ca fiind bursa cu cea mai largă selecție de tokenuri, cele mai rapide listări de tokenuri și cele mai mici comisioane de tranzacționare de pe piață. Alătură-te acum MEXC pentru a experimenta lichiditate de nivel înalt și cele mai competitive comisioane de pe piață!
Prețurile criptomonedelor sunt supuse unor riscuri ridicate de piață și volatilității prețurilor. Ar trebui să investești în proiecte și produse cu care te-ai familiarizat și ale căror riscuri aferente le înțelegi. Trebuie să analizezi cu atenție propria ta experiență legată de investiții, situația financiară, obiectivele de investiție și toleranța la risc și să consulți un consilier financiar independent înainte de a face orice investiție. Acest material nu trebuie interpretat ca un sfat financiar. Performanța trecută nu este un indicator de încredere al performanței viitoare. Valoarea investiției tale poate scădea sau crește și este posibil să nu primești înapoi suma investită. Răspunzi exclusiv pentru deciziile de investiții pe care le iei. MEXC nu răspunde pentru orice pierderi pe care le poți suferi. Pentru mai multe informații, consultă Condițiile de utilizare și Avertismentul privind riscurile. Reține, de asemenea, că datele referitoare la criptomonedele menționate mai sus prezentate aici (cum ar fi prețul actual) se bazează pe surse terțe. Acestea îți sunt prezentate „ca atare” și numai în scop informativ, fără reprezentare sau garanție de niciun fel. De asemenea, linkurile furnizate către pagini terțe nu sunt sub controlul MEXC. MEXC nu răspunde pentru fiabilitatea și acuratețea acestor pagini terțe și conținutul acestora.
|1 BMP la VND
₫41,025.6
|1 BMP la AUD
A$2.464
|1 BMP la GBP
￡1.2
|1 BMP la EUR
€1.424
|1 BMP la USD
$1.6
|1 BMP la MYR
RM6.928
|1 BMP la TRY
₺62.032
|1 BMP la JPY
¥236.576
|1 BMP la RUB
₽128.56
|1 BMP la INR
₹136.32
|1 BMP la IDR
Rp26,666.656
|1 BMP la KRW
₩2,272.72
|1 BMP la PHP
₱89.312
|1 BMP la EGP
￡E.80.72
|1 BMP la BRL
R$8.992
|1 BMP la CAD
C$2.224
|1 BMP la BDT
৳194.032
|1 BMP la NGN
₦2,560
|1 BMP la UAH
₴66.336
|1 BMP la VES
Bs147.2
|1 BMP la PKR
Rs449.552
|1 BMP la KZT
₸816.736
|1 BMP la THB
฿53.28
|1 BMP la TWD
NT$48.768
|1 BMP la AED
د.إ5.872
|1 BMP la CHF
Fr1.344
|1 BMP la HKD
HK$12.464
|1 BMP la MAD
.د.م14.928
|1 BMP la MXN
$31.152