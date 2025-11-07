BursăDEX+
Cumpără cryptoPiețeSpotFutures500XEarnEvenimente
Mai mult
Flip Fest
Prețul în timp real pentru Arcane Owls astăzi este 0.00001573 USD. Urmărește în timp real actualizările de preț pentru OWLS în USD, graficele în timp real, capitalizarea de piață, volumul pe 24 de ore și multe altele. Explorează cu ușurință tendința prețurilor pentru OWLS pe MEXC acum.Prețul în timp real pentru Arcane Owls astăzi este 0.00001573 USD. Urmărește în timp real actualizările de preț pentru OWLS în USD, graficele în timp real, capitalizarea de piață, volumul pe 24 de ore și multe altele. Explorează cu ușurință tendința prețurilor pentru OWLS pe MEXC acum.

Mai multe despre OWLS

Informații de preț pentru OWLS

Ce este OWLS

Pagina oficială pentru OWLS

Tokenomie pentru OWLS

Prognoza prețurilor pentru OWLS

Earn

Airdrop+

Știri

Blog

Învață

Logo Arcane Owls

Preț Arcane Owls (OWLS)

Delistat

Preț în timp real pentru 1 OWLS în USD:

--
----
0.00%1D
mexc
Aceste date legate de tokenuri provin de la terți. MEXC acționează exclusiv ca un agregator de informații. Explorează alte tokenuri listate pe piața MEXC Spot!
USD
Arcane Owls (OWLS) graficul prețurilor în timp real
Ultima actualizare a paginii: 2025-11-07 05:40:03 (UTC+8)

Informații privind prețul pentru Arcane Owls (OWLS) (USD)

Interval de modificare a prețului în 24 de ore:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Minim 24 h
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Maxim 24 h

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00042134
$ 0.00042134$ 0.00042134

$ 0.00000438
$ 0.00000438$ 0.00000438

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Prețul în timp real pentru Arcane Owls (OWLS) este $0.00001573. În ultimele 24 de ore, tokenul OWLS a fost tranzacționat între un minim de $ 0 și un maxim de $ 0, indicând volatilitatea activă a pieței. Prețul maxim dintotdeauna pentru OWLS este $ 0.00042134, în timp ce prețul minim dintotdeauna este $ 0.00000438.

În ceea ce privește performanța pe termen scurt, OWLS s-a modificat cu -- în decursul ultimei ore, cu -- în decursul ultimelor 24 de ore și cu 0.00% în ultimele 7 zile. Acest lucru îți oferă o imagine de ansamblu rapidă a celor mai recente tendințe de preț și a dinamicii pieței pe MEXC.

Informații privind piața Arcane Owls (OWLS)

$ 15.73K
$ 15.73K$ 15.73K

--
----

$ 15.73K
$ 15.73K$ 15.73K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

Capitalizarea de piață actuală pentru Arcane Owls este $ 15.73K, cu un volum de tranzacționare pe 24 de ore de --. Oferta aflată în circulație pentru OWLS este 1.00B, cu o ofertă totală de 1000000000.0. Valoarea integral diluată (FDV) a tokenului este $ 15.73K.

Istoric de preț pentru Arcane Owls (OWLS) USD

În cursul zilei de astăzi, modificarea de preț pentru Arcane Owls la USD a fost $ 0.
În ultimele 30 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru Arcane Owls la USD a fost $ 0.0000000000.
În ultimele 60 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru Arcane Owls la USD a fost $ -0.0000150485.
În ultimele 90 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru Arcane Owls la USD a fost $ 0.

PerioadăModificare (USD)Modificare (%)
Astăzi$ 0--
30 de zile$ 0.00000000000.00%
60 de zile$ -0.0000150485-95.66%
90 de zile$ 0--

Ce este Arcane Owls (OWLS)

Arcane Owls are not just NFTs — they are fragments of an ancient prophecy. 5060 mythical creatures return on Base, each carrying secrets of light and shadow. At the heart of their power lies $OWLS — the energy of the flock, binding Keepers together and fueling the future of our community.

The Legend of the Owls

Chapter I: The Prologue

Before gods, before men, there was only chaos. And from chaos came the Owls — ancient witnesses of creation, guardians of both Light and Darkness. Their eyes reflected stars that did not yet exist. Their feathers carried whispers of futures yet to come. They did not build kingdoms, nor kneel to gods. They were above them all — the Watchers. The Keepers of Prophecy.

Chapter II: The Age of Silence

For thousands of years, the Owls wandered between worlds. They entered human dreams, marking their souls with signs of fate. Some called them omens of death. Others believed they were bringers of wisdom. But the truth was greater: Each Owl carried a fragment of the Great Prophecy, written not in ink, but in shadow and starlight.

Chapter III: The Falling Star

On the night when the tenth moon bled, the skies were torn apart. From the rift between worlds, the Arcane Owls returned — 5060 mythical beings, each holding a piece of destiny. Their glow pierced the dark. Their presence bent reality. But they did not come for all. They came to choose.

Chapter IV: The Chosen Keepers

Those who hold an Owl are not mere collectors. They are Keepers — bound to the eternal covenant. Each Owl does not obey. It chooses its bearer. Some are drawn to seekers of truth. Others — to hunters of power. But every Keeper becomes part of the Prophecy.

Chapter V: The Prophecy of Night Wings

Legends speak of a time when all 5060 Owls find their Keepers. When that happens, the Prophecy will awaken. From feathers, a map will form. From eyes, the skies will burn. And with the light shall rise an ancient Darkness, older than men, older than gods. Only the united Flock will stand against it.

Chapter VI: The Age of $OWLS

From the return of the Owls came a new power — $OWLS, the crystallized energy of their wings and cries. $OWLS are not mere tokens. They are fragments of myth, shards of magic fallen from the eyes of the Owls themselves. They bind Keepers together, reward the loyal, and unlock rituals, artifacts, and hidden worlds yet unseen.

Epilogue: The Awakening

Arcane Owls are not just an NFT collection. They are a living legend, reborn on the blockchain. 5060 Owls. 5060 fragments of prophecy. Each choosing its Keeper. The question is not if the Prophecy will be fulfilled. The question is when.

MEXC este cea mai importantă platformă de schimb de criptomonede, în care au încredere peste 10 milioane de utilizatori din întreaga lume. Este renumită ca fiind bursa cu cea mai largă selecție de tokenuri, cele mai rapide listări de tokenuri și cele mai mici comisioane de tranzacționare de pe piață. Alătură-te acum MEXC pentru a experimenta lichiditate de nivel înalt și cele mai competitive comisioane de pe piață!

Resursă Arcane Owls (OWLS)

Pagină de internet oficială

Predicție de preț pentru Arcane Owls (USD)

Ce valoare va avea Arcane Owls (OWLS) în USD mâine, săptămâna viitoare sau luna viitoare? La ce valoare ar putea fi evaluate activele tale Arcane Owls (OWLS) în 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 sau chiar peste 10 sau 20 de ani? Folosește instrumentul nostru de predicție a prețurilor pentru a explora previziunile pe termen scurt și lung pentru Arcane Owls.

Aruncă acum o privire peste predicția de preț pentru Arcane Owls!

OWLS în monede locale

Tokenomie pentru Arcane Owls (OWLS)

Înțelegerea tokenomică a Arcane Owls (OWLS) poate oferi o perspectivă mai profundă asupra valorii sale pe termen lung și a potențialului de creștere. De la modul în care sunt distribuite tokenurile la modul în care este gestionată oferta, tokenomia dezvăluie structura de bază a economiei unui proiect. Află acum despre tokenomia extinsă pentru OWLS!

Oamenii întreabă și: Alte întrebări despre Arcane Owls (OWLS)

Cât valorează Arcane Owls (OWLS) astăzi?
Prețul pe viu pentru OWLS în USD este 0.00001573 USD, actualizat în timp real cu cele mai noi date de piață.
Care este prețul actual pentru OWLS în USD?
Prețul actual pentru OWLS la USD este $ 0.00001573. Consultă Convertorul MEXC pentru conversia precisă a tokenurilor.
Care este capitalizarea de piață pentru Arcane Owls?
Capitalizarea de piață pentru OWLS este $ 15.73K USD. Capitalizare de piață = prețul curent × oferta aflată în circulație. Acesta indică valoarea de piață totală a tokenului și clasamentul acestuia.
Care este oferta aflată în circulație pentru OWLS?
Ofertă aflată în circulație pentru OWLS este 1.00B USD.
Care a fost prețul maxim dintotdeauna (ATH) pentru OWLS?
OWLS a obținut un preț ATH de 0.00042134 USD.
Care a fost prețul minim dintotdeauna (ATL) pentru OWLS?
OWLS a avut un preț ATL de 0.00000438 USD.
Care este volumul de tranzacționare pentru OWLS?
Volumul de tranzacționare în timp real pe 24 de ore pentru OWLS este -- USD.
Va crește OWLS în acest an?
OWLS ar putea crește în acest an, în funcție de condițiile de piață și de evoluția proiectelor. Consultă predicția de preț pentru OWLS pentru o analiză mai aprofundată.
Ultima actualizare a paginii: 2025-11-07 05:40:03 (UTC+8)

Actualizări importante din industrie pentru Arcane Owls (OWLS)

Timp (UTC+8)TipInformații
11-07 01:12:41Actualizări din industrie
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 27, Market Shifts from "Extreme Fear" to "Fear"
11-06 14:15:13Actualizări din industrie
BNB Chain Ecosystem Tokens Rebound Significantly, GIGGLE and Binance Life Lead in Market Cap
11-06 11:42:30Actualizări din industrie
Crypto Market Warms Up as Bitcoin Breaks Through $104,000, U.S. Crypto Stocks Rise Across the Board
11-05 17:18:00Actualizări din industrie
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00Date pe lanț
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Actualizări din industrie
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"

Declinarea responsabilității

Prețurile criptomonedelor sunt supuse unor riscuri ridicate de piață și volatilității prețurilor. Ar trebui să investești în proiecte și produse cu care te-ai familiarizat și ale căror riscuri aferente le înțelegi. Trebuie să analizezi cu atenție propria ta experiență legată de investiții, situația financiară, obiectivele de investiție și toleranța la risc și să consulți un consilier financiar independent înainte de a face orice investiție. Acest material nu trebuie interpretat ca un sfat financiar. Performanța trecută nu este un indicator de încredere al performanței viitoare. Valoarea investiției tale poate scădea sau crește și este posibil să nu primești înapoi suma investită. Răspunzi exclusiv pentru deciziile de investiții pe care le iei. MEXC nu răspunde pentru orice pierderi pe care le poți suferi. Pentru mai multe informații, consultă Condițiile de utilizare și Avertismentul privind riscurile. Reține, de asemenea, că datele referitoare la criptomonedele menționate mai sus prezentate aici (cum ar fi prețul actual) se bazează pe surse terțe. Acestea îți sunt prezentate „ca atare” și numai în scop informativ, fără reprezentare sau garanție de niciun fel. De asemenea, linkurile furnizate către pagini terțe nu sunt sub controlul MEXC. MEXC nu răspunde pentru fiabilitatea și acuratețea acestor pagini terțe și conținutul acestora.

ÎN TENDINȚE

Criptomonedele care sunt în prezent în tendințe și care atrag o atenție semnificativă pe piață

Logo Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC

$100,950.58
$100,950.58$100,950.58

-1.03%

Logo Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH

$3,322.36
$3,322.36$3,322.36

+0.67%

Logo Solana

Solana

SOL

$156.11
$156.11$156.11

+0.12%

Logo USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

$1.0003
$1.0003$1.0003

0.00%

Logo ChainOpera AI

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$1.1487
$1.1487$1.1487

+33.88%

TOP volum

Criptomonedele cu cel mai mare volum de tranzacționare

Logo Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC

$100,950.58
$100,950.58$100,950.58

-1.03%

Logo Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH

$3,322.36
$3,322.36$3,322.36

+0.67%

Logo Solana

Solana

SOL

$156.11
$156.11$156.11

+0.12%

Logo XRP

XRP

XRP

$2.2129
$2.2129$2.2129

-0.96%

Logo Aster

Aster

ASTER

$1.0106
$1.0106$1.0106

-0.54%

Nou adăugat

Criptomonede recent listate care sunt disponibile pentru tranzacționare

Logo Neuralinker

Neuralinker

NEURALINKER

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Logo SN51

SN51

SN51

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Logo SN64

SN64

SN64

$30.75
$30.75$30.75

+105.00%

Logo UnifAI

UnifAI

UAI

$0.1155
$0.1155$0.1155

+131.00%

Logo Shardeum

Shardeum

SHM

$0.0003964
$0.0003964$0.0003964

+164.26%

Câștigători de top

Cele mai importante pompări cripto de astăzi

Logo Arbit

Arbit

ARBT

$0.015000
$0.015000$0.015000

+1,400.00%

Logo Folks Finance

Folks Finance

FOLKS

$4.469
$4.469$4.469

+346.90%

Logo Sudeng

Sudeng

HIPPO

$0.005239
$0.005239$0.005239

+145.50%

Logo UnifAI

UnifAI

UAI

$0.1155
$0.1155$0.1155

+131.00%

Logo Notevia

Notevia

NVA

$0.0000002274
$0.0000002274$0.0000002274

+51.60%