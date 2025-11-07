Preț Arcane Owls (OWLS)
--
--
0.00%
0.00%
Prețul în timp real pentru Arcane Owls (OWLS) este $0.00001573. În ultimele 24 de ore, tokenul OWLS a fost tranzacționat între un minim de $ 0 și un maxim de $ 0, indicând volatilitatea activă a pieței. Prețul maxim dintotdeauna pentru OWLS este $ 0.00042134, în timp ce prețul minim dintotdeauna este $ 0.00000438.
În ceea ce privește performanța pe termen scurt, OWLS s-a modificat cu -- în decursul ultimei ore, cu -- în decursul ultimelor 24 de ore și cu 0.00% în ultimele 7 zile. Acest lucru îți oferă o imagine de ansamblu rapidă a celor mai recente tendințe de preț și a dinamicii pieței pe MEXC.
Capitalizarea de piață actuală pentru Arcane Owls este $ 15.73K, cu un volum de tranzacționare pe 24 de ore de --. Oferta aflată în circulație pentru OWLS este 1.00B, cu o ofertă totală de 1000000000.0. Valoarea integral diluată (FDV) a tokenului este $ 15.73K.
În cursul zilei de astăzi, modificarea de preț pentru Arcane Owls la USD a fost $ 0.
În ultimele 30 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru Arcane Owls la USD a fost $ 0.0000000000.
În ultimele 60 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru Arcane Owls la USD a fost $ -0.0000150485.
În ultimele 90 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru Arcane Owls la USD a fost $ 0.
|Perioadă
|Modificare (USD)
|Modificare (%)
|Astăzi
|$ 0
|--
|30 de zile
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60 de zile
|$ -0.0000150485
|-95.66%
|90 de zile
|$ 0
|--
Arcane Owls are not just NFTs — they are fragments of an ancient prophecy. 5060 mythical creatures return on Base, each carrying secrets of light and shadow. At the heart of their power lies $OWLS — the energy of the flock, binding Keepers together and fueling the future of our community.
The Legend of the Owls
Chapter I: The Prologue
Before gods, before men, there was only chaos. And from chaos came the Owls — ancient witnesses of creation, guardians of both Light and Darkness. Their eyes reflected stars that did not yet exist. Their feathers carried whispers of futures yet to come. They did not build kingdoms, nor kneel to gods. They were above them all — the Watchers. The Keepers of Prophecy.
Chapter II: The Age of Silence
For thousands of years, the Owls wandered between worlds. They entered human dreams, marking their souls with signs of fate. Some called them omens of death. Others believed they were bringers of wisdom. But the truth was greater: Each Owl carried a fragment of the Great Prophecy, written not in ink, but in shadow and starlight.
Chapter III: The Falling Star
On the night when the tenth moon bled, the skies were torn apart. From the rift between worlds, the Arcane Owls returned — 5060 mythical beings, each holding a piece of destiny. Their glow pierced the dark. Their presence bent reality. But they did not come for all. They came to choose.
Chapter IV: The Chosen Keepers
Those who hold an Owl are not mere collectors. They are Keepers — bound to the eternal covenant. Each Owl does not obey. It chooses its bearer. Some are drawn to seekers of truth. Others — to hunters of power. But every Keeper becomes part of the Prophecy.
Chapter V: The Prophecy of Night Wings
Legends speak of a time when all 5060 Owls find their Keepers. When that happens, the Prophecy will awaken. From feathers, a map will form. From eyes, the skies will burn. And with the light shall rise an ancient Darkness, older than men, older than gods. Only the united Flock will stand against it.
Chapter VI: The Age of $OWLS
From the return of the Owls came a new power — $OWLS, the crystallized energy of their wings and cries. $OWLS are not mere tokens. They are fragments of myth, shards of magic fallen from the eyes of the Owls themselves. They bind Keepers together, reward the loyal, and unlock rituals, artifacts, and hidden worlds yet unseen.
Epilogue: The Awakening
Arcane Owls are not just an NFT collection. They are a living legend, reborn on the blockchain. 5060 Owls. 5060 fragments of prophecy. Each choosing its Keeper. The question is not if the Prophecy will be fulfilled. The question is when.
MEXC este cea mai importantă platformă de schimb de criptomonede, în care au încredere peste 10 milioane de utilizatori din întreaga lume. Este renumită ca fiind bursa cu cea mai largă selecție de tokenuri, cele mai rapide listări de tokenuri și cele mai mici comisioane de tranzacționare de pe piață. Alătură-te acum MEXC pentru a experimenta lichiditate de nivel înalt și cele mai competitive comisioane de pe piață!
Ce valoare va avea Arcane Owls (OWLS) în USD mâine, săptămâna viitoare sau luna viitoare? La ce valoare ar putea fi evaluate activele tale Arcane Owls (OWLS) în 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 sau chiar peste 10 sau 20 de ani? Folosește instrumentul nostru de predicție a prețurilor pentru a explora previziunile pe termen scurt și lung pentru Arcane Owls.
Aruncă acum o privire peste predicția de preț pentru Arcane Owls!
Înțelegerea tokenomică a Arcane Owls (OWLS) poate oferi o perspectivă mai profundă asupra valorii sale pe termen lung și a potențialului de creștere. De la modul în care sunt distribuite tokenurile la modul în care este gestionată oferta, tokenomia dezvăluie structura de bază a economiei unui proiect. Află acum despre tokenomia extinsă pentru OWLS!
|Timp (UTC+8)
|Tip
|Informații
|11-07 01:12:41
|Actualizări din industrie
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 27, Market Shifts from "Extreme Fear" to "Fear"
|11-06 14:15:13
|Actualizări din industrie
BNB Chain Ecosystem Tokens Rebound Significantly, GIGGLE and Binance Life Lead in Market Cap
|11-06 11:42:30
|Actualizări din industrie
Crypto Market Warms Up as Bitcoin Breaks Through $104,000, U.S. Crypto Stocks Rise Across the Board
|11-05 17:18:00
|Actualizări din industrie
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
|11-05 10:42:00
|Date pe lanț
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
|11-04 17:22:15
|Actualizări din industrie
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
Prețurile criptomonedelor sunt supuse unor riscuri ridicate de piață și volatilității prețurilor. Ar trebui să investești în proiecte și produse cu care te-ai familiarizat și ale căror riscuri aferente le înțelegi. Trebuie să analizezi cu atenție propria ta experiență legată de investiții, situația financiară, obiectivele de investiție și toleranța la risc și să consulți un consilier financiar independent înainte de a face orice investiție. Acest material nu trebuie interpretat ca un sfat financiar. Performanța trecută nu este un indicator de încredere al performanței viitoare. Valoarea investiției tale poate scădea sau crește și este posibil să nu primești înapoi suma investită. Răspunzi exclusiv pentru deciziile de investiții pe care le iei. MEXC nu răspunde pentru orice pierderi pe care le poți suferi. Pentru mai multe informații, consultă Condițiile de utilizare și Avertismentul privind riscurile. Reține, de asemenea, că datele referitoare la criptomonedele menționate mai sus prezentate aici (cum ar fi prețul actual) se bazează pe surse terțe. Acestea îți sunt prezentate „ca atare” și numai în scop informativ, fără reprezentare sau garanție de niciun fel. De asemenea, linkurile furnizate către pagini terțe nu sunt sub controlul MEXC. MEXC nu răspunde pentru fiabilitatea și acuratețea acestor pagini terțe și conținutul acestora.
Criptomonedele care sunt în prezent în tendințe și care atrag o atenție semnificativă pe piață
Criptomonedele cu cel mai mare volum de tranzacționare
Criptomonede recent listate care sunt disponibile pentru tranzacționare
Cele mai importante pompări cripto de astăzi