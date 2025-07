Informação sobre McDull (MCDULL)

McDull is a meme token inspired by the popular cartoon piglet from Hong Kong, created by cartoonist Alice Mak and writer Brian Tse. He is known for his innocence and relatable, humorous adventures. Despite his many shortcomings, McDull embodies perseverance and contentment, making him a beloved figure who resonates with audiences through his heartfelt and comedic traits.

Site oficial: https://mcdull.io/ Explorador de blocos: https://solscan.io/token/Buoj8HCZMnLRwzDmjzaswhkVhLZD58PG4pZ7rnYp6pCr