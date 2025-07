Informação sobre Colony (CLY)

Colony is a community driven Accelerator, evolving into a DAO, to boost Avalanche’s ecosystem growth. Powered by a governance token: $CLY.

Site oficial: https://www.colonylab.io/ Explorador de blocos: https://snowtrace.io/token/0xec3492a2508ddf4fdc0cd76f31f340b30d1793e6