Informação sobre Vexanium (VEX)

Vexanium are building the next generation blockchain for mass adoption, that is born to support DApps (Decentralized Application), Defi (Decentralized Finance) usability and retail penetration. Vexanium is going to make blockchain technology accessible and applicable to enhance various industries.

Site oficial: https://www.vexanium.com/ Explorador de blocos: https://explorer.vexanium.com/