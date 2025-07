Informação sobre Quant (QNT)

Quant (QNT) is a well-regulated digital currency, whether at a national or commercial level, can provide significant public benefits, by increasing efficiency and reducing costs for both domestic and international payments systems. It can also play a major role in increasing financial inclusion by helping the hundreds of millions of people – especially in developing countries – to connect to the financial system.

Site oficial: https://quant.network/ Explorador de blocos: https://etherscan.io/token/0x4a220e6096b25eadb88358cb44068a3248254675