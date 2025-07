Informação sobre Brazil National Fan (BFT)

The Brazilian National Football Team Fan Token is designed to revolutionize fan experiences. With Token, the Brazilian National Football Team offers fans the opportunity to participate in exclusive surveys and events, create a digital collection, purchase NFT, receive fan awards, and participate in games and task attributes linked to roles and great experiences.

Site oficial: https://www.bitci.com/ Explorador de blocos: https://bitciexp.bitcichain.com/