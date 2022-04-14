Zodor (ZOD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Zodor (ZOD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Zodor (ZOD) Information The Zodor project is a next-generation platform focused on tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs). It empowers startups, energy projects, and established businesses to raise capital by turning their holdings into secure digital tokens. Backed by a privacy-enabled blockchain, AI-driven business validation, and a strong compliance framework, Zodor democratizes investment access for both retail and institutional investors. Official Website: https://www.zodor.io/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.zodor.io/ Buy ZOD Now!

Zodor (ZOD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Zodor (ZOD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 96.42K $ 96.42K $ 96.42K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 96.42K $ 96.42K $ 96.42K All-Time High: $ 0.0014363 $ 0.0014363 $ 0.0014363 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00096373 $ 0.00096373 $ 0.00096373 Learn more about Zodor (ZOD) price

Zodor (ZOD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Zodor (ZOD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZOD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZOD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZOD's tokenomics, explore ZOD token's live price!

