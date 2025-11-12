Zentra is a Solana-based ecosystem designed around community-driven “Meme Wars,” a gamified staking and reward mechanism. Users stake SOL into different meme pools, with battles determined by the relative market cap performance of chosen tokens. Winners share rewards while every battle triggers automated buy-and-burns of $ZENTRA, creating deflationary pressure. Beyond Meme Wars, Zentra provides core utilities including a token multi-sender, token launcher, and staking modules, with further phases introducing pro distribution tools, engagement dashboards, and ecosystem grants. The project emphasizes transparency and security with a SolidProof audit, KYC verification, and multi-signature protection. Zentra’s purpose is to combine entertainment, fair distribution, and utility tools into a single Solana-powered platform.