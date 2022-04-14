Yieltra (YLT) Information

Yieltra (YLT) is a DeFi-native token designed to deliver passive income in USDC to its holders through a fully automated mechanism embedded in its smart contract. Operating on the Solana blockchain, Yieltra enables fast, low-cost transactions and effortless participation — without the need for staking, wallet connection, or centralized platforms.

Yieltra is more than a token — it’s an economic engine: rewarding users, sustaining itself, and scaling organically through community engagement and protocol growth.