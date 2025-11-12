XOXNO (XOXNO) Tokenomics
XOXNO (XOXNO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for XOXNO (XOXNO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
XOXNO (XOXNO) Information
The $XOXNO Token is developed to play a critical role and serve as the key facilitator for transactional processes and engagement mechanisms within the XOXNO ecosystem. The token plays a crucial role in enabling transactions and rewarding participants within the XOXNO ecosystem, which includes a vibrant marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and prospective collaborations with web2 brands. Its strategic importance lies in both its utility as a digital asset and its capacity to integrate and enhance the diverse aspects of the XOXNO ecosystem.
xShard: Sovereign Shards will enable the usage of $XOXNO token as a gas payment token, while for our validators that will run the entire shard $XOXNO is part of the requirements to run the nodes as each validator will have to use the $XOXNO via the liquid staking contract to get $sXOXNO. Validators will have to stake in a pair $sXOXNO with $xEGLD (our liquid staking token for EGLD) in order to join the eligible list of nodes. More details will be described about the process closer to the official launch of the product first by MultiversX foundation and then by us.
XOXNO Real Yield Liquid Staking: Users can stake their $XOXNO tokens in exchange for $sXOXNO. The benefit of holding $sXOXNO stems from its capacity to accumulate rewards from the XOXNO Accumulator as holders of $sXOXNO will receive a portion of the tokens accumulated in the pool, thereby providing an attractive incentive for long-term engagement and investment in the XOXNO ecosystem.
XOXNO (XOXNO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of XOXNO (XOXNO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of XOXNO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many XOXNO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand XOXNO's tokenomics, explore XOXNO token's live price!
XOXNO Price Prediction
Want to know where XOXNO might be heading? Our XOXNO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for