Xeno (XENO) Tokenomics

Xeno (XENO) Information
Alien Meme Token
Official Website: https://xenoerc.com/

Xeno (XENO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 69.96K
Total Supply: $ 10.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 10.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 69.96K
All-Time High: $ 0.00011714
All-Time Low: $ 0.00000285
Current Price: $ 0

Xeno (XENO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Xeno (XENO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XENO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XENO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XENO's tokenomics, explore XENO token's live price!

