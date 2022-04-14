Discover key insights into WOWswap (WOW), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

WOWswap (WOW) Information

WOWswap is a decentralized leveraged trading protocol that runs on top of Pancakeswap DEX based on Binance Smart Chain.

With WowSwap traders can buy and sell their favorite tokens with up to 5X leverage by borrowing extra BNB from the lending pool.

Liquidity providers can supply BNB to the lending pool and receive interest paid by the traders.