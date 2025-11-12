Gibwork's mission is to accelerate the adoption of Web3 technologies by offering an open, decentralized platform that fosters collaboration between creators and a diverse network of freelancers.

By leveraging a Solana Escrow Program, we aim to empower individuals and teams to work together seamlessly, transparently, and securely, ensuring that projects are executed efficiently while maintaining the core principles of decentralization and trustlessness that define the Web3 ecosystem.