Whale Ecosystem (WHALE) Information

The Whale Ecosystem is driven by community needs. Our coded AI agent is integrated into all aspects of our Ecosystem and we are improving its capabilities week by week

Whale's initially took on the task of making the tax token system, workable, sustainable and acceptable to the community, given the previous tax tokens of the past, that was not a small task in itself. Our sales tax is paid into a tax wallet, and the contents of that wallet are re-distributed weekly to our token and NFT holders (% breakdown available on X and website)

We have a working useable AI agent, which has been built on Fantom and Migrated and improved drastically on Sonic