Verida Token (VDA) Tokenomics
$VDA is the native utility token for the Verida Network. The Verida Network is the first decentralized database network for owning, storing and controlling private data. It has multi-chain interoperability and is built on decentralized identity. The network is specifically designed to enable fast commits, advanced security and built-in unlimited scalability.
$VDA as a storage credit or currency on the Verida Network, creates a data economy enabling secure interactions between accounts to facilitate secure data storage, trusted sharing, fast querying and trusted messaging. Both developers and storage providers to stake its native utility token, $VDA, to participate in the network. Users also pay for their own storage needs in $VDA. Applications may also pay for storage on behalf of their users.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VDA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VDA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
