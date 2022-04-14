upsidedowncat (USDCAT) Tokenomics
"Upsidedowncat", an internet meme sensation from January 2021, features video of a cat delightfully hanging upside-down off a sofa. USDCAT token captures the whimsical spirit of the "upsidedowncat". Just like a de-pegged stablecoin, "upsidedowncat" remains upside-down until USDCAT repegs to 1 USD.
Abandoned by the original team, USDCAT is a community-driven meme on Solana. There are no team tokens, 100% of the supply is circulating, no taxes or funny shenanigans like that. USDCAT is meme coin with no inherent value or financial expectations, and it is intended solely for entertainment.
upsidedowncat (USDCAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of upsidedowncat (USDCAT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of USDCAT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many USDCAT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
