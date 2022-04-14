Type Shit (TYPE) Information

TypeShit is a culture-first crypto project built to represent the vibes, values, and voices of the streets — straight from the digital underground. Inspired by the slang expression “type shit,” which stands for high-quality, dope, or real-deal stuff, our platform is a decentralized space where culture meets capital, and authenticity is rewarded.

Whether you’re an artist, a degen, a meme lord, or just someone who knows what’s fire, TypeShit is your playground for flexing creativity, collecting exclusive digital goods, and co-owning cultural moments.