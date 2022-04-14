Traceon AI (TOAI) Tokenomics
Traceon AI (TOAI) Information
Traceon AI is an advanced AI-powered platform designed to provide real-time market intelligence and enhance blockchain security. By leveraging quantum neural networks and machine learning algorithms, Traceon AI offers tools for traders and developers to navigate the cryptocurrency landscape with greater confidence and precision.
The $TRAI token serves as the utility token within the Traceon AI ecosystem, granting users access to premium features and services. These include:
AI Agents for Blockchain Security: Tools like CodeReveal and RugTrace perform deep analysis of smart contracts to detect vulnerabilities and potential threats.
AI-Powered Bots for Advanced Crypto Trading: Bots such as Narratron and Influx analyze social media narratives and market trends to provide actionable insights.
Traceon AI (TOAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Traceon AI (TOAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Traceon AI (TOAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Traceon AI (TOAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TOAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TOAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand TOAI's tokenomics, explore TOAI token's live price!
TOAI Price Prediction
Want to know where TOAI might be heading? Our TOAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.