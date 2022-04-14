tobi (TOBI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into tobi (TOBI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

tobi (TOBI) Information Art based meme token about a frog named Tobi on solana. Launched on pump.fun 3 days ago, the Dev and artist Alex has been continuosly evolving his art style for Tobi and engaging with the community on X which has led to daily increases in holders and communtiy engagement. Tobi is about good vibes and celebrating meme culture on Solana and the community has really resonated with Alex's art style and the message we have been trying to spread with Tobi through our social media.

tobi (TOBI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for tobi (TOBI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 515.44K $ 515.44K $ 515.44K Total Supply: $ 998.68M $ 998.68M $ 998.68M Circulating Supply: $ 998.68M $ 998.68M $ 998.68M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 515.44K $ 515.44K $ 515.44K All-Time High: $ 0.01800695 $ 0.01800695 $ 0.01800695 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00051612 $ 0.00051612 $ 0.00051612 Learn more about tobi (TOBI) price

tobi (TOBI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of tobi (TOBI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TOBI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TOBI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TOBI's tokenomics, explore TOBI token's live price!

