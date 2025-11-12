Tharwa USD (THUSD) Tokenomics
Tharwa USD (THUSD) Information
Tharwa introduces a novel RWA-backed stablecoin model that solves the problem of tokenizing multi-asset funds, whilst simultaneously overcoming the limitations of algorithmic or over-collateralized crypto-backed stablecoins. This is complemented by AI and quantitative auto-rebalancing strategies to maximize yields and minimize risk for the underlying funds.
By creating the architecture for tokenizing funds that have a diversified, multi-asset backing, Tharwa delivers an improved risk profile compared to tokenized funds with single-asset backing. It also enables consistently higher yield that beats both Tradfi and on-chain funds via the most diversified mix of on-chain and off-chain assets. The AI-based auto-rebalancing strategies then amplify both these benefits. In doing so, Tharwa offers retail access to financial opportunities that are usually outside their reach either in the on-chain or off-chain world.
Tharwa USD (THUSD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Tharwa USD (THUSD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of THUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many THUSD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
