Ternio has built Lexicon, the world's fastest blockchain capable of over 1 million transactions per second, fully decentralized and on-chain. Ternio will use Lexicon to disrupt the enterpise business market. Fintech, Advertising, Government or any industry requiring a high transacting blockchain.
Ternio has signed partnerships in advertising, a $224 billion per year market. Ternio provides a verifiable and decentralized asset that empowers advertisers to verify spend through each intermediary and gives publishers the assurance and guarantee of being paid on delivery.
The BlockCard is also produced by Ternio. A physical debit card that enables card holders to spend BTC, ETH, XLM or TERN wherever debit cards are accepted.
Understanding the tokenomics of Ternio (TERN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TERN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TERN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
