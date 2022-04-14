Telestai (TLS) Tokenomics
Telestai is a gateway to a thriving open-source ecosystem designed to bring decentralized applications into the hands of everyday users. Built by passionate blockchain developers, Telestai is committed to providing real-world tools that can power the future of decentralized technology whilst resisting censorship from centralised authorities.
Our blockchain employs a low-power mining algorithm known as Meraki, enabling efficient mining without sacrificing decentralization. Our mission is simple: to empower developers and inspire innovation by creating a platform where cutting-edge decentralized applications can thrive.
Telestai is the path forward for those who believe in the power of open-source development, where ideas are owned by the community that builds them. Together, we can create powerful, open-source software that pushes the boundaries of what decentralized technology can achieve.
Understanding the tokenomics of Telestai (TLS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TLS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TLS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.