Discover key insights into sUSDa (SUSDA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
sUSDa (SUSDA) Information

Avalon Labs is creating an on-chain financial center for Bitcoin, offering BTC-backed lending, a Bitcoin-backed stablecoin, yield accounts, and a credit card. The goal is to make Bitcoin an active economic asset in global markets through a scalable and accessible network. USDa is the flagship CDP (Collateralized Debt Position) product based on Avalon's CeDeFi lending platform. The goal of USDa is to provide the best stablecoin solution for DeFi community with extremely high capital efficiency, stability and deep liquidity from BTC community. sUSDa is a yield-bearing version of USDa. By staking USDa, users receive sUSDa, which earns yield through borrowing rates and other protocol revenue. This mechanism allows users to generate scalable and sustainable returns, enhancing the value proposition of USDa in both DeFi and CeDeFi ecosystems.

Official Website:
https://www.avalonfinance.xyz/

Explore key tokenomics and price data for sUSDa (SUSDA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 78.55M
Total Supply:
$ 77.84M
Circulating Supply:
$ 77.84M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 78.55M
All-Time High:
$ 1.071
All-Time Low:
$ 0.984449
Current Price:
$ 1.009
sUSDa (SUSDA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of sUSDa (SUSDA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SUSDA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SUSDA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.