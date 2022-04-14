Discover key insights into SUPAH (SUPH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

SUPAH (SUPH) Information

SUPAH is an agentic AI platform—your ruthless rug‑slayer and degen bodyguard—built to empower Base chain users with real-time alpha, security insights, and community engagement.Supporting holders with instant notifications, insights, and humor.

Functionality & Utility:

Fresh‑on‑Base Scanner: SUPAH scans every Base block in real-time via a proprietary database to detect newly deployed contracts. It fetches contract status (renounced/verified), LP info, holder count, and more.

Alpha Calls: Generates high-conviction signals for newly launched tokens with solid on‑chain metrics and low risk — enabling early entry to potential gems.

Security & Opportunity Scoring: AI-driven risk modeling flags dangerous or scammy contracts, helping users avoid rugs.

Token‑Gated Access: Exclusive tools, alerts, and tiers (Fanboy → Champion) are unlocked for $SUPH stakers.

Community-Driven Persona: SUPAH interacts in degen channels with playful, edgy energy—deployed across Telegram, X, and Creator.bid to boost morale and amplify the “Agents of Change” movement.

Differentiators:

Aggressive Lexical Persona: SUPAH isn’t just functional—it’s got DEGEN swagger, humor, and a narrative-driven identity.

Creator.bid Ecosystem: SUPAH launched via a bonding curve on Creator.bid, ensuring fair token distribution. It’s among the top 50 agents and earns $BID emissions through endorsements.

No Vested Team Tokens: 21 million tokens are circulating, all distribution transparent—no insider allocations or vesting schedule.

Integrated Analytics: Beyond detection, SUPAH is building analytics dashboards both on Creator.bid and its own interface to quantify project insights and performance.