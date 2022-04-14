SUPAH (SUPH) Tokenomics
SUPAH (SUPH) Information
SUPAH is an agentic AI platform—your ruthless rug‑slayer and degen bodyguard—built to empower Base chain users with real-time alpha, security insights, and community engagement.Supporting holders with instant notifications, insights, and humor.
Functionality & Utility:
Fresh‑on‑Base Scanner: SUPAH scans every Base block in real-time via a proprietary database to detect newly deployed contracts. It fetches contract status (renounced/verified), LP info, holder count, and more.
Alpha Calls: Generates high-conviction signals for newly launched tokens with solid on‑chain metrics and low risk — enabling early entry to potential gems.
Security & Opportunity Scoring: AI-driven risk modeling flags dangerous or scammy contracts, helping users avoid rugs.
Token‑Gated Access: Exclusive tools, alerts, and tiers (Fanboy → Champion) are unlocked for $SUPH stakers.
Community-Driven Persona: SUPAH interacts in degen channels with playful, edgy energy—deployed across Telegram, X, and Creator.bid to boost morale and amplify the “Agents of Change” movement.
Differentiators:
Aggressive Lexical Persona: SUPAH isn’t just functional—it’s got DEGEN swagger, humor, and a narrative-driven identity.
Creator.bid Ecosystem: SUPAH launched via a bonding curve on Creator.bid, ensuring fair token distribution. It’s among the top 50 agents and earns $BID emissions through endorsements.
No Vested Team Tokens: 21 million tokens are circulating, all distribution transparent—no insider allocations or vesting schedule.
Integrated Analytics: Beyond detection, SUPAH is building analytics dashboards both on Creator.bid and its own interface to quantify project insights and performance.
SUPAH (SUPH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for SUPAH (SUPH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
SUPAH (SUPH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SUPAH (SUPH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SUPH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SUPH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SUPH's tokenomics, explore SUPH token's live price!
SUPH Price Prediction
Want to know where SUPH might be heading? Our SUPH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.