Stooges (STOG) Information

Stooges ($STOG coin) was born as a criticism of the current crypto world.

A totally ridiculous coin that's shaking up the crypto world with a pie in the face. Inspired by the legendary Three Stooges, this coin is here to prove that not everything in life has to be serious. It's fast, it's silly, and it's on Solana, because... why not?

If you're tired of those boring coins that promise the moon and stars but only give you charts and more charts, it's time to join us. Stooges.io isn't just a coin, it's a joke you can buy, sell, and most importantly, share!