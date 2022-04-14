Step Staked SOL (STEPSOL) Tokenomics
Step Finance is a portfolio dashboard on Solana that provides data insights about your wallet and the rest of the ecosystem. Step makes it easy for anyone to monitor their portfolio token balances, AMM LPs, yield farms, and more, covering about 95% of the Solana ecosystem. Step Finance also allows various on-chain actions like staking, sending, swapping, and more.
Step also owns and operates many sub-projects and brands including:
Step Analytics - Building on Step's extensive data integrations is the Analytics product for Solana ecosystem-specific data.
NFT Analytics - Solana Largest NFT Data Analytics and News website.
SolanaFloor - Solana No.1 News Source
Solana Crossroads - Solana's first and largest community conference held annually in Istanbul, Turkey.
Solana Allstars - IRL twice monthly events in cities across the world focused on education and introducing new users to the Solana ecosystem and Allstars partner products. Similar to Binance Angels.
The Next Billion - Step's podcast focuses on the builders and entrepreneurs onboarding the next billion people into crypto.
Understanding the tokenomics of Step Staked SOL (STEPSOL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of STEPSOL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many STEPSOL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
