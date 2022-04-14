staring robot (SONNY) Tokenomics
Sonny is the friendly face of Web3 on the fast, scalable Solana blockchain, designed for those who believe in a future where humans and technology can thrive together. Whether you're a die-hard sci-fi fan, a crypto enthusiast, or someone who simply loves a great community, Sonny offers something unique:
🌌 Join the Story: With Sonny, you’re not just buying a coin; you're part of a narrative that combines AI, community spirit, and blockchain innovation.
🚀 Fast and Scalable: Built on Solana, Sonny transactions are lightning-fast and low-cost, making it easy to join, trade, and interact without the hassle.
🤖 Sci-Fi Nostalgia Meets Crypto Fun: Sonny brings together fans of futuristic tech and internet culture for a thrilling ride. With each buy, you’re joining a legion of supporters who see a fun future with technology at its core.
💬 Community-Driven: Sonny’s community is a blend of meme lovers, movie buffs, and tech optimists. Together, we’re creating a welcoming space where people can connect, laugh, and share.
So if you're ready for a memecoin that’s more than just a trend, dive into Sonny and be part of something exciting, unpredictable, and undeniably unique. After all, in a world of rigid code, Sonny reminds us that a little rebellion—and a lot of fun—can go a long way.
Understanding the tokenomics of staring robot (SONNY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SONNY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SONNY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.