shoki (SOK) Tokenomics
shoki (SOK) Information
Project Overview: Shoki is a community-driven meme coin designed to foster a strong, supportive community while providing entertainment and financial empowerment in a unique, engaging way.
Goals and Purpose: The primary goal of Shoki is to create an entertaining environment that rewards active participation, allowing community members to benefit from the growth of the token's value. Through community involvement and transparency, Shoki aims to be a prominent figure in the meme coin space.
Unique Features: Shoki emphasizes transparency and community-driven decisions, with a unique voting mechanism that allows holders to influence project decisions. The project also rewards engagement, encouraging active participation from the community.
Technology Platform: Shoki is built on the Solana blockchain, which offers scalability and security, supporting the growth and sustainability of the project.
shoki (SOK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for shoki (SOK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
shoki (SOK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of shoki (SOK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SOK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SOK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SOK's tokenomics, explore SOK token's live price!
SOK Price Prediction
Want to know where SOK might be heading? Our SOK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.