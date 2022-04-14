Shibmas (SMAS) Information

Shibmas was launched on the 9th Of December. The project is a meme token and gives homage to Shiba Inu the token. The token is a playful character who is bringing the Christmas spirit to token holders all around the world. We plan on getting many listings on various exchanges in the coming days. We have over 1000 holders in 24 hours and we aim on getting over 10000 holders within the next week and in the run up to Christmas