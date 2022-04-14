SHARPEI (SHAR) Tokenomics
SHARPEI (SHAR) Information
I have been traveling the world lately, patiently observing different cultures, while trying different cuisines. Everyone wants something different.
Join my journey and get ready for delicious meals, blogs, and new friends.
Fair launch. No presale seed round. No Bullshit.
With a dedicated team and a vibrant community, SHARPEI Token aims to bring joy and prosperity to holders while embodying the spirit of the internet's favorite amphibian. Jump on board and let's make waves in the crypto pond together!
SHARPEI (SHAR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for SHARPEI (SHAR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
SHARPEI (SHAR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SHARPEI (SHAR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SHAR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SHAR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SHAR's tokenomics, explore SHAR token's live price!
SHAR Price Prediction
Want to know where SHAR might be heading? Our SHAR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.