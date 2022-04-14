Shaicoin (SHA) Information

Shaicoin is designed to bring back the essence of decentralized mining that Satoshi envisioned. Shaicoin is a Bitcoin fork that leverages the ShaiHive mining algorithm, which reintroduces the original CPU mining code from Bitcoin Core v0.12.0, modified and upgraded.

ShaiHive introduces a Hamiltonian graph certificate in the block header, which serves as a "nonce selection speed bump," aiming to maintain the integrity and fairness of the mining process